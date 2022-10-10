Wolverines drop fourth straight, fall to Air Force 3-1

The Utah Valley University men’s soccer team is currently sitting in last in the WAC standings.

The Utah Valley men’s soccer team fell on the road against the United States Air Force Academy 3-1. The Wolverines are now on the wrong end of a four-game losing streak, falling to 2-5-1 on the season and sitting in last place in the Western Athletic Conference standings.

Samuel Krommenhoek scored the Wolverine’s lone goal on the night off of an assist from Mark Andros. In yet another fiery matchup, both teams combined for eight yellow cards and one red card. Additionally, there were a combined 24 fouls on the night. Similar to their last matchup against GCU, the Wolverines out-shot Air Force 21-6 and 5-4 in shots on goal, however the Wolverines again were unable to capitalize on their chances. UVU keeper Nik Kizerian had just one save on the night.

The Wolverines fell into an early deficit, as they conceded their first goal of the night in the 13th minute of play. Shortly after in the 15th minute, Kizerian picked up a yellow card, the team’s first of the night.

The Wolverines would not find their equalizer until the second half, as Krommenhoek found the back of the net after being set up by Andros in the 51st minute. Moments later in the 56th minute, Easton Embley picked up the Wolverine’s second yellow card of the night. Shortly after that in the 57th minute, Ben Ortiz picked up the Wolverine’s third yellow.

Both teams would stay knotted at 1-1 until around the 70th minute. Diego Castillo picked up the Wolverine’s fourth yellow card of the night in the 72nd minute, and just a minute later, Air Force took a 2-1 lead with a goal from Thaddaeus Dewing.

The Wolverines had a chance to equalize the match again in the 74th minute, but the shot by Castillo was saved by Air Force keeper John Byszewski.

Air Force took control permanently as they took a two-goal lead in the 77th minute with a goal off of a penalty kick. The Wolverines would not get another shot on goal in the contest.

After falling to a best-in-the-WAC Air Force club, the Wolverines have another tough test ahead of them, facing the #2 ranked team in the WAC in Houston Christian. The match takes place on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. MT. The match will take place at Clyde Field and can be streamed on ESPN+.

Sports Editor and Senior Staff Writer Senior at Utah Valley University majoring in applied communications.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related