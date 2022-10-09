Wolverines defeated by GCU 2-1 to open WAC play

14 hours ago Nathan Jackson | @nathanj131

Photo courtesy of UVU Athletics

The Utah Valley University men’s soccer club fell to the Grand Canyon University Lopes 2-1 on Friday. In a physical matchup, the Wolverines were unable to capitalize on their opportunities, resulting in the loss.

Owen Knecht scored the lone goal for the Wolverines on the night, recording his second goal of the season. The Wolverines out-shot GCU 9-5 as well as had more chances on goal with five compared to the Lope’s two. Ultimately, GCU capitalized on their chances while the Wolverines weren’t able to make the most of the chances they were given. It was a chippy matchup, as the teams combined for 27 fouls, seven yellow cards and a red card that resulted in an ejection.

Things got physical early after the opening whistle, as both Nico Torres and Kendi Bellini were hit with yellow cards in the sixth minute of play. In the 20th minute, Mark Andros additionally picked up a yellow.

Just two minutes later, however, Andros set up Knecht, who scored for the Wolverines giving them a 1-0 lead in the 22nd minute. It would not be long before GCU found their equalizer, as the Lope’s Shaun Joash scored in the 27th minute. 

The Wolverines would not go into halftime without more penalties, as Mateo Palomino was hit with a yellow card in the 37th minute. All four yellow cards in the first half were given to UVU players.

In the second half, after a foul by UVU’s Diego Sanchez, GCU took the lead in the 58th minute with a goal from Jibril Rodet.

Neither team would score for the rest of the match. The Lopes picked up yellow cards in the 73rd and 83rd minutes. Towards the close of the match in the 87th minute, Torres picked up his second card, this time being hit with a red card. Ben Ortiz was also given a yellow card at that time.

The Wolverines fall to 2-4-1 on the season and are at the bottom of the WAC standings. After losing three straight matches, the Wolverines next travel to the United States Air Force Academy. The match takes place on October 9, where the Wolverines will look to right the ship and get their season back on track.

