Volleyball opens up Harvard/Northeastern Challenge with a 3-1 win over Harvard

The Utah Valley University Wolverines defeated the Harvard Crimson in four sets (25-21. 22-25, 28-26, 25-22) at the Malkin Athletic Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The start of the first set was very competitive as both sides battled back and forth. The Wolverines were able to jump to a 15-9 lead midway through the set but the Crimson rallied back and narrow the deficit to one with a score of 22-21. Kills from UVU seniors Tori Dorius and Makayla Broadbent helped seal the set for the Wolverines.

The second set was also close, with neither side gaining a lead larger than four points. The Crimson were able to pull away late andtake the second set 25-22.

In the third set the Crimson looked like they were about to take a 2-1 set lead with a 22-16 lead but the Wolverines stormed back and tied the set at 24 apiece. After that, neither side could finish off the set with three more set-point ties. Ultimately back-to-back kills from UVU all time kill leader Kazna Tanuvasa sealed the set for the Wolverines by means of a wild ending at 28-26.

The Crimson started the fourth set off hot, scoring three consecutive points but the Wolverines were able to battle and tie the set up at 11-11. After taking a 20-15 lead the Wolverines never looked back and were able to take their third set of the match clinching the win.

The Wolverines and Crimson both had 56 kills and 51 assists in the match but the Wolverines were able to edge out the Crimson in aces (14-7), blocks (8-5), and digs (41-39). UVU’s Tanuvasa and Abbie Miller led the match in aces with four a piece.

For a full team schedule and information, visit gouvu.com.