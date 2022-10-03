UVU Wrestling team announces 2022-23 schedule

The UVU wrestling team hopes to bounce back after a 5-6 season plagued with injuries and COVID cancellations in 2021-22.

The Utah Valley University wrestling team has announced its full schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Facing a road-heavy schedule, UVU wrestlers will have opportunities to test themselves against the best in the nation.

After opening things up in East Lansing, Michigan, the Wolverines will travel to Laramie, Wyoming to compete in the Cowboy open on Nov. 12. The Wolverines then take their road trip to California, where they will take on California Baptist University on Nov. 18 before competing in the Roadrunner Classic in Bakersfield, California on Nov. 20.

The Wolverines continue their extensive road trip to start the season, heading to Nevada. They will participate in the Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas on Dec. 2-3 before battling things out in the Reno Tournament of Champions on Dec. 18.

UVU will then travels to West Lafayette, Indiana to go head-to-head against Campbell University, Perdue University, and Drexel University in the Perdue Duals.

After a long break over the holidays, UVU travels to face in-state foe Snow College at the Snow College Open on Jan. 7 in Ephraim, Utah.

The Wolverines finally have their home opener vs. the University of Northern Iowa on Jan. 13. UVU then hosts Iowa State University the following day on Jan. 14.

Following their short home stand, UVU hits the road again, first stopping in Brookings, South Dakota to take on South Dakota State University on Jan. 20. The Wolverines then travel to North Dakota State University to compete on January 22.

Heading back home, the Wolverines host Snow College and the United States Air Force Academy on Jan. 27.

Back out on the road, the Wolverines travel back to Laramie to face the University of Wyoming on Feb. 4. On Feb. 10, the Wolverines host the University of Northern Colorado, their final matchup before the Big 12 Championships on March 4-5 held in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

UVU wrestling will travel to a total of 12 competitions across 11 cities while hosting just four competitions in Orem, UT. With an intense travel-heavy schedule, the Wolverines are sure to have a tough task laid before them this season.

UVU wrestling returns two-time Big 12 champion Demetrius Romero as well as Haiden Drury and Evan Bockman who were NCAA Qualifiers during the 2021-22 season.

