Men’s Golf opens up season season at Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational?

The Utah Valley University Wolverines placed 13th in the Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational in Colorado Springs, CO with a team score of 880, 46 strokes behind the team winnerColorado State. Over three rounds the Wolverines shot 291, 296, and 293 to finish 17-over-par for the weekend.

The Wolverines believed they could have performed better during the tournament. “It’s been a frustrating week,” said Utah Valley head coach Chris Curran. “We were really close to play[ing] some really good golf. We struggled with speed control the last two days.”

The Wolverines best individual performer was Canadian Brady McKinlay. McKinlay shot 2-under-par on Friday, 1-under-par on Saturday and 2-over-par on Sunday finishing 1-under-par for the weekend. McKinlay finished 19th overall among individuals. Fellow Wolverines Caden Weber and Ryan Seamons also finished in the top 50 individuals. Weber shot 2-over-par over the weekend landing him in 31st place and Seamons shot 5-over-par in the tournament placing 39th..

Colorado State’s Connor Jones, and Davis Bryant were able to go take the top two spots of the invitational with scores of 13-under-par and 12-under-par to win the individual aspect of the tournament as well as helping their team shoot 30-under-par and finish first in the tournament.

The Wolverines will travel to Fort Collins, Colorado to participate in the Colorado State Ram Masters tournament hosted by Colorado State University on Sep. 19-20.

For a full schedule and more information visit gouvu.edu.