McKinlay wins back-to-back tournaments, earns Korn Ferry Tour exemption

Brady MicKinlay follows through off of the drive (Photo courtesy of UVU Athletics).

Men’s golf finishes fifth after all five Wolverines finish in the Top 60

UVU’s Brady McKinlay finished first in the Mark Simpson Colorado Invitational hosted by Colorado University with his 7-under-par performance throughout the entirety of the tournament. McKinlay continued to improve his game after each round recording round scores of 69, 68, and 66, each round going under par.

With this win McKinlay earns an exemption into the Korn Ferry Tour, the development tour whose goal is to prepare players for the grand stage of the PGA tour. McKinlay earned exemption in the Ascendant presented by Blue at TPC Colorado tournament on July 10-16.

Wyoming University placed first as a team after a late comeback, the team scored 2-under-par for the tournament. The host school, Colorado University placed second after holding the lead through two rounds and 17 holes.

Utah Valley University finished fifth in the sixteen team pool with a 6-over-par performance. Teams’ round scores totalled 846 after round scores of 284, 282, and 280. Landon Anderson finished tied for 31st with a tournament score of 4-over-par and Andrew Hawk finished 51st at 7-over-par. Joseph Glenn and Ryan Seamons finished the Wolverines’ scores off tied for 59th with a tournament score of 9-over-par.

Raghav Chugh of Rice University and Justin Biwer of Colorado University rounded out the top three individual performances of the tournament with Chugh finishing at 6-under-par and Biwer finishing at 4-under-par.

The Mark Simpson Colorado Invitational is played in Boulder Colorado at the Boulder Country Club. The course is a Par 70 and totals 7106 yards. The tournament is a two day tournament with a complete first round and partial second round taking place on the first day and the remainder of the second round and complete full round taking place on the final day of the tournament.

The Wolverines will next compete in the Grier Jones WSU Shocker Invitational in Wichita, Kansas held at Crestview Country Club on Oct 10-11.

For a full schedule and more information visit gouvu.com.

