Kemboi wins NCAA Mountain Region Championships, women place seventh and men place 10th

Everlyn Kemboi has secured an individual spot at the NCAA Championships in Stillwater, OK (Photo courtesy of UVU Athletics).

Everlyn Kemboi claimed her fourth individual title of the season after claiming first overall at the NCAA Mountain Region Championships.

The Utah Valley University women’s cross country team placed seventh and star Everlyn Kemboi took first place at the NCAA Mountain Region Championships with time of 19:47.6 on Friday.

While Kemboi secured an individual spot at the NCAA Championships, the women’s team kept their hopes of a team appearance alive, coming into the contest ranked 27th in the nation and putting on a strong showing. Mazzie Melaney came in 27th, Ari Trimble came in 32nd, Maggie Zwhalen came in 44th and Maddison Flippence came in 61st in the contest. The selection show for the NCAA Championships will take place Saturday at 3 p.m. MT and can be streamed on NCAA.com.

The men’s team finished 10th overall, with Habtamu Cheney coming in 31st overall and first for the Wolverine’s squad. Austin Hone placed 47th, Max Mahon placed 50th, Joel Mendez came in 66th and Adrian Jones came in 76th for the men’s team.

Already holding the titles of individual WAC Champion and individual NCAA Mountain Region Champion, Kemboi will look to cement her legacy with a stong performance at the NCAA Championships in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Saturday, Nov. 19. The events begin at 8 a.m. MT and can be streamed on ESPNU.

