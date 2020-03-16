Three Ingredient Pasta: Meal Prep 101

Have a craving for pasta but lack ingredients? Here’s a three ingredient Cheesy Tomato Pasta that is great for meal prep, date nights, or a night in.

INGREDIENTS

2½ cups dry pasta (rigatoni, shell, or corkscrew)

1 can tomato sauce

1 ½ cup cheese

1 tsp. Salt

(a medium pot to boil the pasta in)

(optional)

Oregano to taste

½ tsp. minced garlic

salt to taste.

Yields 2-3 servings

INSTRUCTIONS

Fill the medium pot halfway with water, and set on the stove on High to boil When water is boiling, put dry pasta into water until cooked. Strain pasta, and wash it with cold water to prevent it from overcooking. Place pasta back into the pan. Open can of tomato sauce and mix well into the pasta. Mix in shredded cheese into pasta until cheese is stringy. Mix in salt. The tomato sauce and cheese can be sweet, so the right amount of salt can really bring in the flavor. (optional) add oregano and minced garlic to taste. Dish out pasta into bowls or containers- and enjoy!

The base price of this meal cost me about $7.50 (the most expensive item on the list was the cheese). I had a fantastic smaller portion and was able to save two substantial servings in my meal prep containers to enjoy during the week.



