Three Ingredient Pasta: Meal Prep 101
Have a craving for pasta but lack ingredients? Here’s a three ingredient Cheesy Tomato Pasta that is great for meal prep, date nights, or a night in.
INGREDIENTS
- 2½ cups dry pasta (rigatoni, shell, or corkscrew)
- 1 can tomato sauce
- 1 ½ cup cheese
- 1 tsp. Salt
(a medium pot to boil the pasta in)
(optional)
- Oregano to taste
- ½ tsp. minced garlic
- salt to taste.
Yields 2-3 servings
INSTRUCTIONS
- Fill the medium pot halfway with water, and set on the stove on High to boil
- When water is boiling, put dry pasta into water until cooked.
- Strain pasta, and wash it with cold water to prevent it from overcooking.
- Place pasta back into the pan. Open can of tomato sauce and mix well into the pasta.
- Mix in shredded cheese into pasta until cheese is stringy.
- Mix in salt. The tomato sauce and cheese can be sweet, so the right amount of salt can really bring in the flavor.
- (optional) add oregano and minced garlic to taste.
- Dish out pasta into bowls or containers- and enjoy!
The base price of this meal cost me about $7.50 (the most expensive item on the list was the cheese). I had a fantastic smaller portion and was able to save two substantial servings in my meal prep containers to enjoy during the week.
