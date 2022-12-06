Eating or entertaining? The holiday hustle of unhealthy social eating

“In social settings, it seems that eating is entertaining — even when individuals aren’t actually hungry.” UVU students weigh in on what they think unhealthy social eating is and how they avoid its pitfall.

According to The Daily Texan, “People use eating as a way to socialize — going out to dinner with friends, snacking while watching a movie, [or] eating junk food during “girls’ night.”

Despite eating being a naturally social behavior, it is important to understand that when left unchecked, “social eating can have serious effects on the way we view food and nutrition, leading to overeating, obesity, malnutrition and other health problems,” explains The Daily Texan.

When asked about what she thinks contributes to healthy eating, Audrey Romano, a senior at UVU majoring in nutrition, explained her thoughts by saying, “In social settings, it seems that eating is entertainment,” she said. “When we think about what to do, we go to dinner or have a treat, even when we aren’t actually hungry. We eat for fun, in a sense.”

Another student, Jullie Dunn, a senior majoring in public health, replied to the same question. She said, “Unhealthy food is made to enjoy while in each other’s company because it tastes the best. When we go out and socialize late at night, it’s very easy to pick unhealthy foods because we want to have a good time and are less determined to make good food choices.”

How can students eat healthy in social settings where they might feel pressure to eat unhealthily? Romano shared her tips. “While at a restaurant, eating a smaller amount, splitting a meal, or ordering a healthier plate helps,” she explained. “But most importantly, determine what you want to do, and don’t succumb to social pressures.”

To the same question, Dunn replied, “I think eating healthy in social situations is a conscious effort. You have to practice self-discipline and be aware of the nutritional value in food.” Dunn further explained, “I like to read the menus and try to pick the healthier options, but it takes awareness and self-discipline.”

In both student responses, having a decisive strategy as well as self-awareness in personal eating habits were common tips given.

To improve self-awareness during social outings, intuitive eating is a potentially beneficial skill students can use. Kayla Jacobson, UVU’s onsite dietician, defined intuitive eating as “a lifestyle which, [brings] us back to how we were born, [since] … babies are intuitive eaters: They tell you when they are hungry, they stop when they are full, [and] they are very in tune with their bodies.” Through intuitive eating, students can know when their bodies need to eat as opposed to eating out of social pressure.

Students are busy and often feel pressed for time, so it may be a challenge for them to prepare healthy meals and snacks. To assist in these efforts, UVU’s Wellness Program offers free healthy snacks every Monday and Tuesday to students. Additionally, UVU’s Tasty Tuesdays provide students with ideas for alternative easy and healthy recipes.

Social eating is an especially prevalent behavior during the holidays when people “use eating as a way to socialize.” By heeding the advice of fellow students and UVU’s dietician, students can avoid the pitfall of unnecessary social eating and pay attention to the needs of their bodies instead.

