UVU student dies from COVID-19

UVU’s logo pictured in the Sorensen Student Center. Photo courtesy Austin Skousen.

A Utah Valley University student died from COVID-19, President Astrid Tuminez said in a statement Friday. Trevor Syphus Lee, a senior, was 27 years old and had underlying health conditions. He was set to graduate spring semester of 2021.

Scott Trotter, senior director of communications at the university, gave a statement:

We are saddened to learn that Trevor Syphus Lee, 27, one of our Utah Valley University students, passed away from COVID-19. We have reached out to his family to extend our sincere condolences.

Trotter went on to express sympathy to Lee’s loved ones, saying, “they are in our thoughts and hearts.”

Wolverine Crossing, the apartment complex where the university says Lee lived, declined to comment.

The Utah County Health Department said that they will “continue to work with state and local partners such as Utah Valley University to perform case and contact tracing as it responds to COVID-19.” The department followed up with their encouragement for “community members to take the necessary steps to protect themselves from COVID-19, such as frequent handwashing, wearing face coverings, staying home when sick, and adhering to physical distancing guidelines.”

President Tuminez, in her statement, said that “as fellow Wolverines, we grieve his loss….During this difficult time, we have reached out to his family to offer our support and sympathy.” She included phone numbers for crisis resources should students or staff feel the need for emotional support. “COVID-19 has been difficult for all of us,” she concluded. “Let us continue to be vigilant in our care for one another.”

If you knew Trevor Lee and would like to send a kind message of remembrance about him to The Review for a future article, please email it to [email protected]