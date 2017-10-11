UVU remains the largest public university in Utah for the third consecutive year, according to data released by the Utah System of Higher Education Oct. 11.

The total headcount for this fall semester reached 37,282 students with 25,037 full-time students. The headcount grew more than 6.5 percent since last year.

With the student growth also came new buildings and centers added to campus this year such as the Melisa Nellesen Center for Autism, the NUVI Social Media Command Center, and the NUVI Basketball Center.

The educational programs being offered, including master’s degrees, are increasing as well. A Master of Computer Science, Master of Public Service and just this semester, a master’s of science program in cybersecurity, to name a few.