Scavenger Hunt to Kick Off UVU Homecoming Week

This year’s homecoming week, titled “Rally the Valley,” will inevitably look different than those of years past. Regardless of circumstances though, the purpose of the event remains the same.

“We just want to get as many students aware and involved in the events of homecoming week as possible,” said Lauren Ashton, coordinator of alumni marketing at the Utah Valley University Alumni Association.

This call for “Wolverine Pride” has been present throughout the history of homecoming weeks and remains unchanged even while altered by the global pandemic. The association has taken extra care in making this year’s homecoming week as unique as the circumstances surrounding it — offering a host of virtual activities and events to mark the start of a new school year.

The homecoming virtual scavenger hunt, which is being directed by Ashton, will kick off the week starting on Monday, Sept. 21. The week-long hunt will include a combination of virtual and in-person “hunting” which will lead participants to a variety of locations associated with UVU.

Each participant will have the chance to win a prize pack donated by the Utah Valley Bookstore. Each prize pack will include a set of AirPod Pros and UVU themed swag. As is the case with most homecoming week events, participants must be UVU students or alumni, although UVU employees are allowed to compete under special circumstances.

Eligibility information, along with a comprehensive list of rules and event details can be found at the UVU Alumni Association website at uvualumni.org.

The Alumni Association’s website is the best resource for information on other homecoming week events — which include a virtual comedy show with Jonathan Burns, the Bleed Green Blood Drive, Chalk Fest, the annual Mr. UVU virtual pageant, Drive-In Scholarship Ball and much more.

