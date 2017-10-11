Former director of the CIA, NSA and retired four-star general, General Michael Hayden shared his criticisms of President Trump and anxieties for the future in the Classroom Building lecture hall with an overflow audience Oct. 11.

“I do fear we are flying by and may end up in a very dark place,” Hayden said.

Hayden shared insights on current events and focused on five tectonic shifts occurring in today’s world. The tectonic shifts include the changing power of states and the nature of power, what we thought was permanent is not, states that are nuclear, the rise of China and lastly, where does America stand in the new world.

“We are the most disruptive force on the planet right now because we’re big, powerful, important and no one knows where we’re going’,” Hayden said.

Hayden’s experience has been proven as he served as Director of the National Security Agency under Clinton and George W. Bush and served as CIA director under Bush and Obama.

Hayden describes the current presidency of President Trump by using Walter Russell Mead’s Archetypes of Presidential Foreign Policy “Styles”.

“Walter Russell Mead puts President Trump squarely in the Jacksonian tradition,” Michael said. This is described by Mead to be someone who is nationalist, populist, suspicious of the outside world and willing to use a force to beat it back.

“That’s why you get Trump during the campaign saying, ‘I’m not going to kill just terrorists I’m going to kill their families too.’ which is kind of a Jacksonian rooted thing.” Hayden said. “I actually think President Trump is the first Jacksonian president in the White House since, um, Jackson.”

“I thought that it was very interesting and beneficial. He kind of brought it to our level but he didn’t put a blanket over it.” Hannah Goldie, communication student, said.