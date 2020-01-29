Wolverines track and field look complete at the Ed Jacoby invite

Boise State hosted Utah Valley University and several other local teams at their annual Ed Jacoby indoor track meet on Jan. 24-25. The meet was by far the biggest so far for the Wolverines as they competed against 20 other teams. The Wolverines —who performed well over the weekend — showed that they’ll be able to compete as a complete team to potentially win the WAC championship next month.

On the Track Side

Sophomore Seth Dabb looked dominant in his second-place finish in the 400m. Dabb finished in 49.40 seconds .09 behind the first-place winner.

The Distance Squads

The Wolverines dominated the meet at distances over a mile in length. Adrian Jones crossed the finish line with a time of 4:14. Jones placed first against a competitive group of 47 runners. Then, just a few hours later he crossed in first again in the 3000m run with a time of 8:28.

The Women’s teams dominated the 3000m race. They were led by sophomore Mazzie Melaney who placed first. Melaney was followed by her sophomore and junior teammates, Emily Jones and Hannah Branch, who placed fourth and fifth in the race.

Over in the Field

Senior Larry Still was the man of the meet for UVU. Still, who pole vaulted 5.3 M set a new school record. Accomplishing such a feat so early in the season is a sign of good things to come.

Fellow senior Albert MacArthur finished first again in the triple jump. He jumped 15.59 meters, out-jumping all other competitors by over a meter.

Up Next

The Wolverines have two meets left in their regular season. The first will take place Feb.7 in Colorado as UVU competes in the Air Force team challenge. The week after the Wolverines will be back in Ogden, Utah for the Weber State invite Feb. 13-14.

In just over a month the Wolverines will be headed to the WAC Championships where they’ll hope to bring back a championship to Orem.

Photo by Hunter Hall