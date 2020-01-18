Wolverines keep hot streak alive, defeat NMSU for sixth straight victory

The New Mexico State University women’s basketball team held the longest active streak in the WAC by winning 23-consecutive conference contests on their home floor at the Pan American Center.

That streak came to an end on Thursday, Jan. 16 when the Wolverines of Utah Valley University came to town as UVU pulled out a 58-54 win in Las Cruces to win their fourth straight in conference play and sixth straight overall.

UVU is now not only undefeated in WAC play, but is also currently enjoying their longest winning streak in five years.

The game began with each team getting what they wanted offensively, trading buckets with NMSU up 7-6 halfway through the first quarter. UVU struggled in the last half of the first quarter to get any rhythm offensively, however, and only scored two points in that span. NMSU’s offense continued to thrive thanks to an 8-2 scoring spree and the Aggies led 15-8 after the first quarter.

The Aggies quickly built their lead to 24-15 in the second quarter after senior guard Gia Pack — who had a game-high 25 points on the night and went 4-of-4 from behind the arc — drilled a triple with 5:47 left in the half. Utah Valley closed the gap to six but another long-distance shot from Pack pushed the lead back to nine. UVU was able to weather the storm and ended the half strong thanks to a three by sophomore guard Maria Carvalho to beat the buzzer. The Wolverines trailed the Aggies 31-25 at halftime.

The Wolverines started the third quarter scorching hot, hitting on five of their first six shots that helped them go on a 10-2 scoring run to take a 35-33 lead. Both squads traded baskets the remainder of the third quarter and the Aggies only lead by three heading into the final period.

In the fourth, UVU held NMSU to nine measly points on 2-of-13 shooting, including only one make on their final 12 attempts and utilized a 10-0 run offensively to secure the victory.

Senior center Jordan Holland and Carvalho each finished with 11 points, while Holland also snatched 10 rebounds for a double-double. Sophomore forward Eve Braslis also had double-figures with 10 points. The starting five for UVU scored all but six of their entire 58 points for the evening.

The Wolverines will aim for their seventh-consecutive victory on Saturday, Jan. 17 when they visit the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley to close out the two-game road trip with the tip scheduled for noon MST.

Photo by Hunter Hall