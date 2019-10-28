Wolverines handle UTRGV at home 3-1, now third in WAC standings

Utah Valley women’s soccer returned home to Clyde Field on Thursday, Oct. 24, after a two-game road trip in which they went 1-1. The Wolverines hosted UT Rio Grande Valley who were ahead of them by one point in the standings going into the match. UVU grabbed an early lead and never trailed from there, winning 3-1.

The all-time series between UVU and UTRGV is led by the Wolverines at 3-1-0. The only loss for UVU in the series came last season in Edinburg by a score of 3-1.

The first goal of the evening came from the Wolverines in the fifth minute. The goal came via freshman forward Jocelyn Bybee. She now has four goals on the season and it was her third in as many games.

UVU would add another goal just before the half in the 40th minute. Junior midfielder Breanna DeWaal added the Wolverines second goal — her second on the season.

UTRGV started out aggressively in the second half, maybe just too aggressive as UVU drew a penalty in the box in the 52nd minute. The penalty resulted in a penalty kick taken by DeWaal. She found the back of the net by stunning the goalkeeper, shooting it straight on.

“It [scoring twice] really helps with the confidence,” said DeWaal on tallying a brace.

The Vaqueros would avoid being shutout in the 81st minute on a goal by graduate transfer defender Katherine Stokely. The goal came courtesy of a foul in the box resulting in Stokely taking a penalty kick.

UVU had a fantastic night of getting shots off and getting them on goal. They tallied 13 total shots with eight of them on goal, compared to the Vaqueros six with just two on goal.

“We felt good in possession today, I thought that our movement off the ball allowed us to keep it. Players did well to get touches into space and try to break lines and lanes,” said UVU head coach Chris Lemay. “When we did that, opportunities to go forward opened up.”

With this victory the Wolverines are now in sole possession of third place in the WAC standings.