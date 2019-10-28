Amber Tripp, junior, midfielder, dribbling around a UTRGV defender. (Photo by Cameron Hunsinger)
Featured Soccer Sports Women's Sports

Wolverines handle UTRGV at home 3-1, now third in WAC standings

Posted on Author Tanner Heath Comment(0)

Utah Valley women’s soccer returned home to Clyde Field on Thursday, Oct. 24, after a two-game road trip in which they went 1-1. The Wolverines hosted UT Rio Grande Valley who were ahead of them by one point in the standings going into the match. UVU grabbed an early lead and never trailed from there, winning 3-1.

The all-time series between UVU and UTRGV is led by the Wolverines at 3-1-0. The only loss for UVU in the series came last season in Edinburg by a score of 3-1.

The first goal of the evening came from the Wolverines in the fifth minute. The goal came via freshman forward Jocelyn Bybee. She now has four goals on the season and it was her third in as many games.

UVU would add another goal just before the half in the 40th minute. Junior midfielder Breanna DeWaal added the Wolverines second goal — her second on the season.

UTRGV started out aggressively in the second half, maybe just too aggressive as UVU drew a penalty in the box in the 52nd minute. The penalty resulted in a penalty kick taken by DeWaal. She found the back of the net by stunning the goalkeeper, shooting it straight on.

“It [scoring twice] really helps with the confidence,” said DeWaal on tallying a brace.

The Vaqueros would avoid being shutout in the 81st minute on a goal by graduate transfer defender Katherine Stokely. The goal came courtesy of a foul in the box resulting in Stokely taking a penalty kick.

UVU had a fantastic night of getting shots off and getting them on goal. They tallied 13 total shots with eight of them on goal, compared to the Vaqueros six with just two on goal.

“We felt good in possession today, I thought that our movement off the ball allowed us to keep it. Players did well to get touches into space and try to break lines and lanes,” said UVU head coach Chris Lemay. “When we did that, opportunities to go forward opened up.”

With this victory the Wolverines are now in sole possession of third place in the WAC standings.

Avatar
Tanner Heath

Related Articles
Sports

Sports briefs

Posted on Author defaultuser

VolleyballUtah Valley swept the Division-I Independent weekly awards after the team went a perfect 4-0 last week. Senior Jessica Endres earned Offensive Player of the Week and sophomore Allyce Wilson nabbed Defensive Player of the Week honors. Endres led the Wolverines to a first place finish at the NJIT Invitational and was named to the all-tournament team.
Sports

Campus sports

Posted on Author defaultuser

Oct. 9 Women’s VolleyballAt BYU, 7 p.m.Oct. 12 SoftballAgainst Salt Lake Community College, 4 p.m.Oct. 13Softball Against Southern Utah At BYU, 4 p.m.Oct. 18 Women’s volleyball Against Boise State, 7 p.m. Oct. 19 Women’s soccerAgainst New Jersey Institute of Technology, 3 p.
Sports

Preseason best time for Price

Posted on Author Ben Webster

Without question, Ronnie Price is one of Utah Valley’s most notable and noticed graduates. As the only basketball player from UVSC to go straight to the NBA from college, Price gets a lot of love around here. Every game Price has played in Utah during his NBA career has forced him to be the last player on his team to leave the building.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.