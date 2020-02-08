The Review

Independent Student Voice of UVU

Calendar

February 2020
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829

Will The Tide Turn? | QF S2 Ep12

Will The Tide Turn? | QF S2 Ep12

The UVU Review

  1. Men’s basketball
  2. Women’s basketball
  3. WRASTLIN’ – Taylor Lamont Big 12 Wrestler of the week
  4. Baseball/softball – baseball next week, softball this weekend

The In-State Special

  1. Utah Jazz
  2. Run DHC to BYU
  3. BYU beat Saint Mary’s (buzzer beater by the bald guy)
  4. Utah State

National Spotlight

  1. KOBE

Subscribe To This Podcast!
Anchor: https://anchor.fm/uvurevu
ApplePodcasts: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-office-hours/id1436376268?mt=2&uo=4
GooglePodcasts: https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy82ZDBmMGIwL3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5VNlQtFGtRTIyvmwdEZu9z
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/anchor-podcasts/the-office-hours

Credits:   
Hosts: Andrew Creer and Tanner Heath  
Production, Editing, and Mixing by: Ethan Young  
Designed By: Ysabel Berger
(Original Air Date: 1/08/20)

Avatar

Ethan Young

Although undecided in major, Ethan Young has a great love for digital audio, music, and learning. He is currently the Executive Producer for the podcasts at the UVU Review. Ever since he started working with the UVU Review fall of 2018, he has been excited to get a deeper look into journalism.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.