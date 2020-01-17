WAC Weekly: Winners, Losers and Improvers

Spring semester is now in session and WAC winter sports has hit its midway point. There have been successes and questionable disappointment seen throughout the first two full weeks of conference play. As a result, the question needs to be asked: Who’s been a winner, who’s been a loser and who’s been improving?

Winners

There are many that could be worthy of the winners title right now in the WAC but, only one will be chosen for both men’s and women’s basketball. Both choices are no brainers right now, as it is Utah Valley for the women and New Mexico State for the men.

The UVU women’s basketball team has been playing all around fantastic basketball as of late. They’re currently on a six-game winning streak and are unbeaten in WAC play at 4-0. They also ended NMSU’s 23-game home WAC unbeaten streak on Jan. 16.

The NMSU men’s basketball team has been on a tear to start off WAC play, which is nothing new. The Aggies are also sitting at 4-0 atop the standings and are on a seven-game win streak. Though they lost their leader for the season in senior guard AJ Harris at the beginning of WAC play, it hasn’t slowed them up one bit. In fact, the Aggies don’t look like they’ll be slowing down any time soon.

Keep an eye out for both of these WAC Weekly winners to make some noise come March.

Losers

It has been highly competitive to start out WAC play, so there weren’t a lot of candidates to choose from. But the candidates that were available to choose from — oh boy.

The first comes as a package deal as it is none other than the Chicago State men’s and women’s basketball team. The CSU men currently sit at 4-16 overall and 0-5 in the WAC while riding a 10-game losing streak. The CSU women are 0-18 and are also 0-5 in the WAC, as well as losers of 22-straight dating back to last season.

CSU we don’t hate you, we just really want you to win a game and stop your losing streaks. Please.

The other loser is the California Baptist women’s basketball team. The Lancers are also winless in WAC play at 0-4 and are losers of five-straight games. Their current losing streak has put them under .500 on the season, now sitting at 8-10 overall.

Look out for all three of these programs to get back on the winning side of things soon, hopefully.

Improvers

The UVU women’s basketball team could very well get and deserve this title right now as well. But, since they’re already a winner, they’ll be excluded for now. This title of improver goes to Seattle University men’s basketball and UVU wrestling.

SU men’s basketball have already made great strides from how they started off WAC play last season. They’re currently 3-1 in WAC play, a major increase when compared to starting off 0-5 last season before finding their first conference win in their sixth conference game. The Redhawks are also riding a three-game win streak which has put them back over .500 at 10-9 overall.

As for UVU wrestling, they’re put in this category because they need a little improvement. After their 0-45 home loss to No. 11 Iowa State on Jan. 9, the Wolverines need to regroup and also need to get healthy. Health has been a big factor for the Wolverines this season, ranging from season-ending injuries to illnesses — UVU just needs a little luck.

Look for the UVU wrestling team to have a much better outing on Jan. 24 when they host No. 23 Stanford University. With time to regroup and heal, the Wolverines will look to improve with a strong outing.

For the Redhawks of SU, look for them to continue improving and try to keep pace with the first-place Aggies.

Look Out

With still nearly two months left of games and matches, more winners, losers and improvers will be known, but will any change? We’ll have to see how it all unfolds with competitive play on the hardwood to the mats.

For more information on all things WAC winter sports visit https://wacsports.com/landing/index. For more information on all things UVU wrestling visit https://gouvu.com/sports/wrestling.

Photo by Hunter Hall