UVU takes first loss in conference play at UMKC

Utah Valley University snapped their five-game win streak Oct. 19, losing for the first time this season to a conference opponent. The University of Missouri-Kansas City got out to an early lead that the Wolverines couldn’t overcome as they lost on the road Saturday night 2-1.

UMKC got on the board first, scoring from well outside the box in the 41st minute. Later in the second half, WAC Player of the Week Ryan Khedoo dribbled through and around the UVU defense, taking a shot that went right past the outstretched arms of junior goalkeeper Joseph Wheelwright. UMKC would now lead by a score of 2-0.

Although trailing, UVU kept moral up as senior forward Blake Frischknecht scored his ninth goal of the season. He was assisted by sophomore defender Ahmed Longmire and senior midfielder Alex Felix. Trailing by one, UVU would manage to take another five shots in the last 10 minutes of the game. This included a near miss in the last five seconds. UVU ended with an incredible 18 total shots during the game, in comparison to Kansas City’s five.

Despite the loss, the Wolverines are still highly ranked in second place in the WAC. They trail only Seattle University, a team the Wolverines will be playing this Sunday, Oct. 27. The matchup will likely decide the first place standing in the WAC as the season winds down.

With five games left in the regular season, the Wolverines hope to bounce back as the team heads to California to face San José State. That game will take place Friday, Oct. 25, at 8 p.m. MST and can be streamed live at wacsports.com