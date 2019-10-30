UVU stunned in battle of WAC’s best

Utah Valley University lost 2-1 in an overtime heartbreaker, against top-ranked WAC competitor Seattle University on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 27, at Championship Field.

Junior Zach Maas scored a goal for the Wolverines in the first half, but sophomore forward Declan McGlynn got the golden goal in the 93rd minute of action to keep SU unbeaten in WAC play.

Maas’ goal came in the 18th minute after sophomore Zahir Vazquez fired a shot with his left foot that was saved by SU’s keeper. Maas was there for the rebound, volleying the ball in with his left foot for the 1-0 lead and his third goal of the season.

UVU was down a player for the final 55 minutes of regulation and overtime period after a red card was issued in the 36th minute. UVU nearly survived with the lead but a penalty kick was awarded to the Redhawks with less than five minutes to play in regulation. Junior forward Noe Meza — who also assisted on the game-winner — converted the PK for the equalizer to force the extra time.

With the extra man, SU pressured the Wolverine defense throughout the second half, getting 19 of its 24 shots in the second half and overtime. The Redhawks finished with nine shots on goal. UVU senior Mitch Jensen turned in another great performance, saving seven shots. The Wolverines had nine shots in the match, three of those on goal.

“I’m at a loss for words and gutted for our team — two lapses in discipline were the difference in today’s match,” UVU head coach Greg Maas said to reporters. “I couldn’t ask for a better start; up a goal, and even down a man, I didn’t think we’d relinquish our lead. Unfortunately, we can’t put the referee in a position to make a call in that moment. We’ll put this behind us, learn from it, and get ready for a welcomed return to Clyde Field.”

This match wrapped up a three-game road swing for the Wolverines, who will return to Clyde Field for the final WAC regular season contests and hope to end a three-game losing streak. The Wolverines will take on UNLV on Thursday, Oct. 31, at 7 p.m. MST.