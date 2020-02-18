UVU softball continues hot-streak with 5-1 weekend record

After winning 3-of-4 games last weekend in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, the Utah Valley softball team won 5-of-6 in the Marucci Desert Classic in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Wolverines played six games from Friday, Feb. 14 to Sunday, Feb. 16 against Weber State, Montana, and UNLV. Their one loss came against UNLV on Saturday.

Friday

Sophomore first baseman Peyton Prigge was the hero for UVU in their first game against WSU. Prigge went 3-of-3 from the plate with four RBIs, a stolen base and a home run. The Wolverines had a total of four stolen bases and only left five runners on base on their way to a 6-2 victory.

In their second game, the Wolverines needed an extra inning to beat UM 4-3. The Grizzlies took a 3-2 lead in the top of the eighth-inning on an error by the Wolverines. In the bottom of the eighth, Prigge drove in the tying run, followed by sophomore center fielder, Abby Doughty, who drove in the game-winning run.

Saturday

UVU faced UM again on Saturday, beating the Grizzlies 4-2. The Wolverines took a 3-0 lead in the second-inning and never looked back. Sophomore pitcher Brooke Carter threw a complete game — giving up only three hits and one earned run.

The Wolverines suffered their second loss of the season Saturday afternoon — falling 9-2 against the UNLV Rebels. The Rebels scored in bunches, with four runs in the first and another four in the sixth. Senior catcher Basia Query drove in UVU’s only earned run in the top of the third-inning and the Wolverines wouldn’t score after that.

Sunday

UVU fell behind early in their rematch with WSU and trailed 5-0 heading into the sixth-inning. The Wolverines scored two unearned runs in the bottom of the sixth — one after a Wildcat error and one on a walk. With two outs, Doughty broke the game open with a grand slam, putting UVU ahead 6-5. Senior pitcher Devyn Cretz got credit for the save after retiring three straight batters in the top of the seventh.

Cretz started the next game for UVU, helping get revenge on UNLV by pitching a complete-game shutout on the way to a 2-0 Wolverine victory. Doughty and senior second baseman Lyndsay Steverson each drove in a run for UVU.

Up Next

With another dominant tournament weekend, the Wolverines improved their season record to 8-2. They play a series of games against Nevada and Saint Mary’s next weekend on Friday, Feb. 21 and Saturday, Feb. 22 in Moraga, California.

Photo courtesy of UVU Athletics