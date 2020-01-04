UVU opens WAC play with 21-point win at Chicago State

Utah Valley men’s basketball took to the Windy City to open up WAC play in 2020. The Chicago State Cougars played host on Thursday, Jan. 2, and welcomed in a very hot shooting performance by the Wolverines. UVU shot 61.4% from the floor and 52.9% from behind the arc on their way to a 94-73 win.

Opening up WAC play is something that hasn’t been very kind to the Wolverines as of late, as they’ve dropped three of their last four openers — including last season in Phoenix, Arizona. One thing that has been kind to UVU is the Cougars of CSU. UVU has now won six-straight over the Cougars after Thursday nights victory.

After the 25th all-time meeting between the two on Thursday night, the Wolverines now hold a 20-5 edge over CSU.

UVU started the game on a 9-1 run and wouldn’t look back from there as they never trailed the rest of the game. Though the Cougars did chip away here and there at UVU’s lead getting it to within eight points a few times in the first half.

The Wolverines shot a solid 57.14% in the first half and 44.44% from three, good enough for a 42-32 halftime lead.

But UVU would eventually pull away early in the second half with an even better shooting stretch from all over the court. They shot an astounding 62.52% overall and 62.50% from behind the arc. Junior guard Casdon Jardine led the way going 4-for-5 from three, logging 18 points to go along with eight rebounds.

Four other Wolverines scored in double-digits on the evening. Senior guard TJ Washington had 14 points to go along with a game-high eight assists, while junior guards Isaiah White and Jamison Overton had 16 and 12 points, respectively. Redshirt junior guard Brandon Averette matched Jardine’s total of 18 points to go along with three assists.

This game was a telling sign that the Wolverines are capable of getting it done at all ends of the court. With high efficiency shooting from three, to scoring 46 points in the paint and only committing seven turnovers. Well balanced games have been hard to come by thus far for UVU, but this one was as close as they have gotten to playing one.

UVU will now stay in the Midwest to face the ‘Roos of the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Both teams currently sit at 1-0 in the WAC. The game will be played on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 6 p.m. MST.

Photo by Hunter Hall