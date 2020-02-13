UVU indoor track fly’s high in Colorado and Idaho

Following a two week break from competition the Utah Valley University track and field teams ventured to Colorado Springs on Feb. 7 for the Air Force Team Challenge. The Wolverines finished third on the men’s team and fourth for the women in a day that the feared distance squads raced at Idaho State. Several individuals shined during the weekend meet bringing continued pride to UVU.

Women’s Side

Senior Savannah Reilly-Routsong had a terrific outing. She recorded her season’s best in the shot put throwing 12.80M. The mark placed her in third, adding points to UVU’s overall team score.

For the Wolverine jumpers, junior Brianna Dusenberry narrowed the gap between her season and all-time best mark. She finished second in the high jump with a mark of 3.65M.

Sophomores Mazzie Melaney and Taylor Viertel paced each other in the mile. Finishing third and fourth with times of 5:04 and 5:05 minutes, respectively.

Junior Hannah Branch finished the 3000M strong. Beating her opponents down the stretch with a time of 10:11 minutes.

Men’s Side

Larry Still, a senior transfer, may have had the best outing of the entire meet. He easily pole vaulted past his current school record on his way to a 5.5M vault that put him in first. This vault places Still as the ninth best vaulter in the NCAA this season.

Over on the other side of the track, Albert MacArthur continued to work his magic. MacArthur has easily competed for first or second in each meet this season as he chases down his all-time best marks. This meet MacArthur finished first in the triple jump at 15.03M, and second in the long jump at his season’s best of 7.32M.

Having had good performances at both meets, the Wolverines await the day that the whole team will come together ready to compete. They’ll be a team to be reckoned with when that day does come. Until then, the Wolverines will have one more regular season meet before the WAC championships. The team will be in Ogden, Utah this weekend Feb. 13-14 for the Weber State Indoor Invite.

Photo by Hunter Hall