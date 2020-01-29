UVU falls in close match against No. 22 Stanford

Wolverines show they can compete with any team

The Utah Valley University wrestling team exchanged individual victories against Stanford University, who is currently ranked No. 22 in the nation. Despite the eventual 25-19 loss, the Wolverines showed that they could compete against any team in the nation.

The final match of the night was a good example of competitiveness on Friday, Jan. 24. Nineteenth ranked senior Tanner Orndorff from UVU took on fifth ranked junior Nathan Traxler of SU. Traxler started out quickly, taking Orndorff down to the mat for two points. Traxler kept Orndorff down to score four near fall points.

Going into the third period Orndorff didn’t have much momentum going his way. But, the senior from Spokane, Washington scored two quick takedowns narrowing the gap in the score. As time wound down, Orndorff scored another take down. As Traxler was down on the mat it was the lack of time left that prevented Orndorff from winning the match, a win that would have resulted in a tie between the two teams.

There were several positive takeaways for the Wolverines in the loss, one of which was the strength of UVU’s freshmen. Chase Trussell, Cameron Hunsaker and Jacob Armstrong all picked up wins to help keep the score close. This could be taken as a glimpse at the future of UVU’s wrestling program.

Ninth ranked Kimball Bastian of UVU returned to wrestling action after receiving an injury to his knee before Christmas. The Senior showed good technique as he picked up a major victory Friday.

UVU is no stranger to wrestling high ranked teams. Despite losses against Iowa State, Wisconsin and now Stanford, the Wolverines are showing that they can compete against any individual or any team. This is evident also in a pair of polls over the week that ranked the Wolverines as high as 24th in the nation.

UVU will try again to test their strength as they travel on Sunday, Jan. 26 to face the University of Wyoming.

Photo by Hunter Hall