UVU drops close road game in Kansas City 1-0

Utah Valley women’s soccer was in the Midwest on Sunday, Oct. 20, for game two of a quick two-game road trip. The Wolverines took on the ‘Roos of the University of Missouri-Kansas City. An early second half goal proved to be all that was needed for the ‘Roos, winning 1-0.

UMKC and UVU had faced-off 11 times before Sunday’s match, with the ‘Roos owning the series lead at 6-5. UMKC had also won three-consecutive matches heading into Sunday, which includes two wins last season in Orem — a 1-0 win in the regular season and a 3-0 win in the WAC tournament.

In the first half there was little to no action between the two, with only five shots combined and no saves needed from either goalkeeper.

The beginning of the second half provided quick action. UMKC’s junior midfielder Liz Mann found the back of the net, using her head on a corner kick in the 47th minute. The goal was Mann’s second on the season and was assisted by sophomore forward Amanda Sampson.

UVU, however, was able to get a flurry of shots off within the final 10 minutes of the match, including a goal that nearly found the net in the 81st minute by sophomore forward Julianna Carter. Though none of these desperation shots were able to break through.

UVU outshot UMKC 14 to 11, but the ‘Roos had more than half of their 11 shots on goal, with six compared to the Wolverines two. UVU senior goalkeeper Allie Jara made five fantastic saves on the afternoon, but let just the one header slip by her.

The Wolverines will now come home for their last two regular season home games after going 1-1 on the road. They will first welcome UT Rio Grande Valley on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. MST. Then, for senior night on Saturday, Oct. 26 they’ll host Grand Canyon University at 6 p.m. MST.