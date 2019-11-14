UVU comes up short in WAC title match, lose 2-1 to SU in OT

An 87th minute goal and a 99th minute golden goal by Seattle University ended Utah Valley’s 2019 season and a chance at an NCAA tournament berth. The game took place on Sunday, Nov. 10, at Championship Field in Seattle. UVU hung on to a 1-0 lead for almost 56 minutes before SU tied it late, and eventually sealed it in overtime by a score of 2-1.

This match was a rematch of the Saturday, Nov. 2, double-overtime thriller in which SU won, scoring in the final minute. UVU stayed in Seattle after that match to prepare for the WAC tournament hosted by SU, leading to Sunday’s matchup.

Just like the Nov. 2 match, UVU got on the board first. Junior midfielder Amber Tripp put the Wolverines up 1-0 in the 32nd minute. Tripp added to her team lead of goals scored with her eighth.

UVU clung to the one goal lead with stellar defensive play all the way through the half and into half number two. But, unfortunately the 87th minute happened.

During that minute, a frantic scrum broke out in the box, eventually finding the foot of SU junior forward Leahi Manthei. From there she blasted a kick right past UVU senior goalkeeper Allie Jara to tie it up.

The final three minutes would pass and the match was headed for overtime.

During the overtime period, SU got off three shots compared to UVU’s zero. The third shot the Redhawks took? The game-winner by senior forward Jessie Ray. SU then clinched the WAC’s automatic-bid into the NCAA tournament.

Overall, SU outshot the Wolverines 16 to seven with six on goal compared to UVU’s three.

The unfavorable statistic of UVU being winless at 0-8 all-time in games played in Seattle against the Redhawks, has now been pushed to 0-9.

UVU ends their 2019 season with an overall record of 11-9-1. This season was their best mark since 2015, when they went 14-7-1.