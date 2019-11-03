UVU celebrating a kill in a home match earlier this season. (Photo by Cameron Hunsinger)
UVU bounces back at home, defeats CSUB 3-1

Utah Valley University’s volleyball team snapped their two-game losing streak on Thursday night when they hosted, and defeated, WAC foe California State University, Bakersfield in four sets.

The victory over CSUB secured a season sweep of the Roadrunners and was the third-consecutive home win for the Wolverines at Lockhart Arena.

Set One

The Wolverines inched their way into a 10-6 lead early in the first set and were able to keep the `Runners at an arm’s distance the rest of the way. UVU tallied 16 kills in the opening set behind redshirt junior outside hitter Bailey Christensen’s seven kills and got the win 25-19.

Set Two

The Roadrunners regrouped in the second set, however, as they climbed above the Wolverines early on to take a 10-8 lead. The two squads battled back-and-forth as the Roadrunners held a slim lead at 20-16, but the Wolverines clawed back with a 4-1 run to close the gap. The set was knotted up at 23 apiece when the ‘Runners scored on two straight kills to even the match at 1-1.

Set Three

The third set was similar to the first, as UVU went on a 7-1 run to gain some breathing room at 21-14. CSUB answered back with four-straight points to keep the game close, but the Wolverines would not relinquish the lead. They closed out the set with a 25-18 victory to earn a 2-1 lead in the match.

The Final Set

CSUB held a comfortable lead in the fourth set at 18-15, but UVU showed their resiliency and finished the set strong on an 8-2 run to win the set 25-22. The Wolverines hit at an average of .276 in sets one, three and four against the Roadrunners. 

The Wolverines sported four players in double figures in kills on the night as Christensen led the way with 16. Sophomore right back Kaili Downs added 12, sophomore outside hitter Kazna Tarawhiti racked up 11 and senior middle blocker Makaila Jarema with 10.

Up Next

With the win, UVU now improves to 6-5 in conference play and only has one more home game before ending the season on a four-game road trip. 

The Wolverines will face-off against the Antelopes of Grand Canyon University on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 1 p.m. where they will honor five seniors for senior night. 

