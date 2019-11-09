Amber Tripp, junior, midfielder celebrating a scored goal with teammate Jocelyn Bybee, freshman, forward. (Photo courtesy of Rey Del Rio)
UVU advances to WAC title match with 3-1 win over UMKC

Posted on Author Tanner Heath Comment(0)

Utah Valley women’s soccer was up in the Northwest on Friday night, Nov. 8, for the WAC tournament semifinals. There at Championship Field, UVU took on the University of Missouri-Kansas City. The ‘Roos grabbed an early goal, but it was the Wolverines who then scored three unanswered to win 3-1 and advance to the WAC championship match.

Heading into this match UVU not only had the hopes of advancing to the title game, but avenging four-straight losses to UMKC would also be on their minds. The Wolverines lost in Kansas City 1-0 less than three weeks ago, and it was the ‘Roos who knocked them out of the WAC tournament last season as well.

It was in the 28th minute of play where the action began as UMKC got on the board. Freshman forward Lindsey Prokop got the ‘Roos going with her eighth goal of the season.

However, UVU was right back on the attack, scoring in the 33rd minute to tie the game. The game-tying goal came courtesy of freshman defender Katie Haskins, her first career goal as a Wolverine.

The Wolverines struck again just before the half in the 43rd minute of play to take the lead. Freshman forward Jocelyn Bybee tapped in the rebounded save from sophomore forward Sadie Brockbank’s attempt. The goal was Bybee’s fifth this season.

UVU would continue throughout the second half clinging to their one goal lead, looking for an insurance goal. Their steady pace of play and great ball movement helped to create that much needed insurance goal in the 81st minute. Junior midfielder Amber Tripp tallied the third goal for the Wolverines, and was her now team-leading seventh goal.

The 81st minute goal by Tripp proved to be much needed, as UMKC had the opportunity at a penalty kick in the 90th minute. But, UVU senior goalkeeper Allie Jara was calm, cool and collected in the box, guessing correctly to save the ball and preserve the 3-1 score.

The Wolverines outshot the ‘Roos 13 to eight on the evening. UVU also had more than half their shots on goal with seven, compared to UMKC’s four.

UVU now moves on to the WAC championship match and will face off against Seattle University. The Wolverines last regular season loss came at the hands of SU 3-2 in double-overtime. The match will take place on Sunday, Nov. 10, at 2 p.m. MST.

Tanner Heath

