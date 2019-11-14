UVU advances to WAC semifinals with 3-0 shutout over UMKC

Riding a three-game winning streak and touting the number two seed in the WAC tournament, Utah Valley men’s soccer took on seventh seeded University of Missouri-Kansas City. The game took place Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado. UVU used the momentum of a first half goal to propel them to an eventual 3-0 win, and advanced to the semifinals.

In their previous matchup earlier this season in Kansas City, UMKC won by a score of 1-2. That loss started what would be a three-game losing streak for UVU at that point in the season.

The first half goal scored by the Wolverines came in the 31st minute when senior midfielder Alec Felix was taken down in the box, resulting in a penalty kick. The penalty kick was taken by none other than the WAC Offensive Player of the Year, senior forward Blake Frischknecht, extending his total of goals scored to 13 for the season.

#WACmsoc Tournament | @UVUmsoc gets on the board first as Blake Frischknecht connects on the PK! Check it out at https://t.co/zEtwy4WYyX pic.twitter.com/QSrwTrZP3c — The Western Athletic Conference (@WACsports) November 14, 2019 Frischknecht connecting on the PK for the first goal on the night for UVU. (Tweet via @WACsports)

The biggest shift in the match came early into the second half when Frischknecht was taken off the pitch due to what appeared to be a lower body injury. UVU kept Frischknecht out the remainder of the match and his injury is still undisclosed. His status for Friday is still to be determined.

Even without their leading scorer, the Wolverines stayed in attack mode throughout the second half. They finally broke through in the 76th minute for their second goal of the match when senior forward Luis Garza found the back of the net in style.

#WACmsoc Tournament | @GoUVU makes it 2-0 vs Kansas City in the 76' as Luis Garza scores! pic.twitter.com/GwrsHTbbli — The Western Athletic Conference (@WACsports) November 14, 2019 Garza scoring UVU’s second goal of the night. (Tweet via @WACsports)

A mere 12 minutes later, the Wolverines added their final goal of the night. The goal came off a beautiful assist from sophomore forward Zahir Vazquez to sophomore forward Leo Fuchs for the score.

FINAL | Utah Valley 3 Kansas City 0… Leo Fuchs adds an insurance goal to help the Wolverines advance to the #WACmsoc semifinal! pic.twitter.com/K8S9oq024X — The Western Athletic Conference (@WACsports) November 14, 2019 Fuchs being assisted by Vazquez for the final goal of the night. (Tweet via @WACsports)

However, even with the fantastic goals scored, the stars of the night were the UVU defense, led by senior goalkeeper Mitch Jensen. The defense was stout all evening and took everything that UMKC tried to throw at them offensively. Jensen had four saves and picked up the clean sheet.

The Wolverines will now face the third seeded Air Force Falcons on Friday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m. MST. UVU defeated AF in the regular season finale on Saturday, Nov. 9, by a score of 4-1.