Sophomore Pitches First Perfect Game in UVU Softball History

Sophomore pitcher Brooke Carter threw the first perfect game in Utah Valley’s Division I softball history as the Wolverines beat Northern Colorado 9-0 on Friday, March 6. It was the first of a five-game series hosted by UNC in Greeley, Colorado.

Carter wasn’t the only one to bring her A-game on Friday afternoon — the Wolverines scored three runs before she even stepped foot on the mound in the bottom of the first inning. Junior designated hitter Jade Miller drew first blood with a two-run homer and junior second baseman Lyndsay Steverson drove in another, to give UVU a 3-0 lead.

Carter was untouchable from the start, striking out the first five batters she faced. UVU added another three runs in the second-inning — the Wolverines led by six before Carter faced her fourth batter. The third-inning passed in quick succession — foul out, fly out, ground out.

UVU’s offense exploded for three runs again in the top of the fourth, increasing their lead to nine. Carter struck out the final batter she faced in the bottom of the fifth inning, ending the game according to the NCAA’s eight-run rule. She finished the game with eight strikeouts and picked up her fourth win of the season.

Miller was the clear standout on the offensive side, going 4-of-4 with three RBIs. Sophomore center fielder Abby Doughty added three base hits and scored two runs.

UVU faced Northern Iowa in the second game of Friday’s doubleheader and won again by a score of 9-0. Senior pitcher Devyn Cretz threw six scoreless innings and Doughty had another two hits and three RBIs.

The Wolverines played another doubleheader on Saturday, March 7 against Omaha and UNC. They then wrapped up play in the Northern Colorado Tournament on Sunday, March 8 with a rematch against UNI.

Photo courtesy of UVU Athletics