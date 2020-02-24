Softball splits four-game series with Saint Mary’s and Nevada

The Utah Valley softball team played a four-game series Friday and Saturday, Feb. 21-22 in Moraga, California, with one game against Nevada and three games against Saint Mary’s. UVU lost both games on Friday, then beat SMC twice on Saturday to improve their overall record to 10-4.

Game 1 – Friday vs. Nevada

Senior pitcher Devyn Cretz took the mound Friday morning against the Wolfpack, entering the game with a 0.52 earned run average on the season. The Wolfpack jumped on Cretz’s pitching early though, scoring three runs in the first and two in the third.

Getting on base proved more difficult for UVU though, as they had only two base hits through the first four innings. They finally got on the board in the bottom of the seventh inning on an RBI triple by junior right-fielder Jade Miller, but it was too late as the Wolverines fell 6-2. Junior left-fielder Madison Carr went 2-of-3 from the plate and added a run for UVU.

Game 2 – Friday vs. Saint Mary’s

UVU’s pitching got knocked around again as they gave up three runs to SMC in the bottom of the second inning. Sophomore pitcher Brooke Carter got the start for the Wolverines and threw six strikeouts in addition to giving up four earned runs. The only run scored by UVU came on a groundout RBI by junior left-fielder Linnah Rebolledo in the seventh on the way to a 4-1 defeat.

Game 3 – Saturday vs. Saint Mary’s

The Wolverines made up for their lack of offense in a hurry on Saturday afternoon, scoring four runs in the second and eight in the fourth on their way to a 16-2 win at SMC. Cretz bounced back from her appearance on Friday to pick up her fourth win of the season against the Gaels.

The Wolverines piled up 17 base hits over 34 at-bats, led by sophomore center-fielder Abby Doughty who went 3-of-3 with an RBI and a run. Sophomore first-baseman Peyton Prigge added two base hits and scored three runs. The game ended when the mercy rule was invoked after the fifth-inning.

Game 4 – Saturday vs. Saint Mary’s

Freshman pitcher Katie Zuniga threw five scoreless innings for the Wolverines before giving up four runs in the bottom of the sixth. The offense gave the Wolverines a seven-run lead going into the sixth-inning though, and added another in the seventh to beat the Gaels 8-4. Miller hit 3-of-5 with two RBI and senior catcher Basia Query drove in three runs on two base hits. Rebolledo had another strong outing with three hits and two runs.

Up Next

The Wolverines get a week off, but will return to action in the Northern Colorado Tournament from Friday, March 6 through Sunday, March 8. They will play a series of five games against Northern Colorado, Northern Iowa and Omaha.

Photo courtesy of UVU Athletics