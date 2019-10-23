In a match full of firsts, UVU thrashes CSU 10-0

Utah Valley women’s soccer was in the Windy City on Friday morning, Oct. 18, taking on Chicago State. This match was full of firsts and was all but said and done in a hurry. The Wolverines lead 5-0 at the half and never looked back, winning by a final of 10-0.

Coming into this match, UVU had never lost to CSU in their five meetings all-time. Before Friday’s match UVU had outscored the Cougars 28-1 in those five meetings.

The scoring spree started early in the fifth minute by junior defender Cassidy McCormick. The goal was the first of McCormick’s UVU career, and came in her first start of the season.

McCormick was at it again just three minutes later with another goal. She would also net a penalty kick in the 84th minute giving her a hat trick in the match, the first for any UVU player this season.

Just 30 seconds after McCormick’s second goal, junior forward Amber Tripp added a goal of her own. Tripp also tallied three assists, going along with what was her fifth goal on the season.

Finally, the Wolverines would hit what would be their longest scoring drought of the game at 28 minutes. They got back on track in the 36th minute with a goal by sophomore forward McKenzie Humpherys — her first goal as a Wolverine.

The Wolverines would add one more goal before the half courtesy of sophomore forward McKayla Montgomery. This goal would be another first for a Wolverine, as Montgomery now has one under her belt. She would also tally her first career assist.

UVU wasted no time getting the goal scoring started quickly in the second half as sophomore forward Sadie Brockbank scored in the 49th minute. Brockbank wasted no time getting on the board once again in the 54th minute. She was one of two players to collect a brace on the day. The two goals were her first of the season.

The second brace on the day came from freshman forward Jocelyn Bybee. Scoring in the 67th minute, and then the final goal on the day for UVU in the 87th minute. The brace now gives Bybee three goals for her freshman year.

With the victory, UVU now moves to 2-1 in WAC play. The 10 goals in this match are also tied for the second most goals scored in a single match for the Wolverines. They scored 11 in a 2005 match, and 10 in a match held in 2003.

UVU will stay in the Midwest to close out the road trip and take on the University of Missouri-Kansas City.