Women’s basketball yet to find their stride, but still improving

A trip up to Boise State proved to be not the winning chance the Utah Valley women’s basketball team was seeking. After a neck-and-neck game nearly the whole way, the Wolverines fell to the Broncos 69-77 on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Four Wolverine starters led the way scoring in double digits. Sophomore forward Eve Braslis topped the UVU stat sheet with 16 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field and 2-of-3 from the stripe. Sophomore center Josie Williams was right behind with 15 points, eight rebounds and a perfect 3-for-3 from the free throw line.

Both teams were evenly matched across the board as scoring never fluctuated more than six points for either team in the first half. It wasn’t until midway through the second quarter that the Broncos would take slight control of the lead. UVU cut the lead down to a tie several times but BSU held the two-point lead 39-37, going into the locker room.

“While I’m disappointed in the final score I was very happy with the way we competed,” said UVU head coach Dan Nielson. “We’re making progress and we fought tonight against a very good mid-major program in Boise State.”

Guard Alexis Cortez and forward Jordan Holland, both seniors, each contributed 13 points. Cortez added seven rebounds and knocked down three of her six attempted shots from deep.

BSU pulled ahead late in the third quarter leading by as many as 11 points. The Broncos owe a big thanks to senior guard Riley Lupfer who led them with 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting and 7-of-12 from deep.

The Wolverines are now 0-5 on the season with seven more games to play before WAC play starts. Compared to other WAC teams, UVU doesn’t have the worst record. Chicago State has also yet to win a game, with a record of 0-6, while California Baptist leads the way 7-0.

UVU will return home on Nov. 30, when they host the University of Antelope Valley. This will start a three game home stint.