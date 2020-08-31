Wolverines Take Home WAC Commissioner’s Cup

The Utah Valley University athletics department was awarded the 2019-2020 Western Athletic Conference Commissioner’s Cup — the first in school history.

The Cup is awarded to the school with the best performance across multiple sports championships — men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s indoor track and field and volleyball. The award also includes men’s and women’s swimming and diving, although UVU does not sponsor those sports.

“I am so very proud of this accomplishment by our student-athletes and coaches,” said UVU President Astrid Tuminez. “Winning this award is a deserved reflection of the dedication and perseverance of all of our athletic teams. I am extremely impressed with their Wolverine grit.”

UVU scored 50 points in the final standings, followed closely by Grand Canyon with 48. California Baptist placed third in the final standings with 35.75. The UVU men’s cross country team won the WAC postseason championship, while women’s cross country, men’s track and field, women’s soccer and men’s soccer all finished second in their respective sports.

“We are thrilled to receive this year’s WAC Commissioner’s Cup,” said Jared Sumsion, UVU’s director of athletics. “This honor is a testament to the depth of our athletic programs and the successes they enjoyed. The pandemic has modified all of our lives, and we are grateful to be able to celebrate this success as an athletic department and a university.”

The award normally factors all 19 sports into the final standings, but excluded basketball, golf, tennis, softball, outdoor track and field and baseball from this year’s award as those sports were cancelled this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Graphic by Riley Andersen)

Valley Life Editor