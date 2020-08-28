Update: Campus and COVID

It’s likely some students will test positive for COVID-19 this fall. Now, administrators are trying to answer the question – what then?

Robin Ebemeyer, UVU’s director of emergency management and safety, said the school will follow CDC guidelines. In addition, there is a form to fill out online for students who do contract or are exposed to COVID. This form will go to Ebemeyer, who will then reach out if she needs more information. Students will need to stay off of campus for 14 days.

To return, they need to fill out a second form and be approved to come back. Students will not be required to have a negative test, but need to meet the symptom strategy from the CDC.

Ebemeyer encourages students to fill out the form as quickly as possible so the school can carry out contact tracing and keep the virus contained.

“If people get sick, we want them to go home and take care of themselves. And of course, we wish them well. We want them to get better. We want them to get better quickly,” she said.

The school is also developing a button that they will have on each COVID page of their website to provide easy access to the form. Employees are also expected to fill out a form and report to the school.

If a student gets sick or comes in contact with someone who’s tested positive, she recommends looking at their guidelines for taking care of oneself at home and learning about quarantine and isolation.

More information about returning to campus can be found here:https://www.uvu.edu/returntocampus/

What happens if students don’t wear masks

Under Governor Herbert’s mandate, the school will be requiring masks to be worn on campus. According to Ebemeyer, students can be sent to the Office of Student Conduct and Conflict Resolution and employees can be sent to Human Resources, but this won’t be the first measure. Ebemeyer says they hope to have gentle reminders first and that it won’t resort to more serious measures.



“We want to be helpful, respectful, and kind to each other,” she said.

August 18, Kimberly Barraclough VP of Student Affairs, sent out information about mask distribution. Disposable masks will be available at every UVU building at multiple entrances Aug. 24 – 28 and Aug. 31 – Sept. 3 from 7_30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Students can also get one free cloth mask at these locations:

Campus Connection, second floor of the Sorensen Student Center (M-F, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Library Circulation Desk (M-F, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sat., 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sun., 1 – 5 p.m.)

Blair Box Office, 6th floor of The Noorda Center (first level) (M-F, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

SLWC control desk, gym entrance on the second floor of SLWC (M-F, 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Sat., 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

UCCU Center Box Office, garden/basement level (M-TH, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

For more information, contact UVU Wellness Programs at 801-863-7579 or [email protected]

To learn more about returning to campus, visit uvu.edu/fall2020/.