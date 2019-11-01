Trunk or Treat brings out Utah Valley’s families

Despite the bitter cold young superheroes, witches and ninjas came alongside their parents to Utah Valley University’s annual trunk-or-treat during non-traditional student week held Monday, Oct. 28.

The children enjoyed going from car to car collecting candy before heading to the Wee Care Childcare building for some hot chocolate and donuts. Many clubs and departments also felt the spooky spirit as they helped to register the families that came in, give out candy and provide games for the children. The event was officially organized by the Wee Care Child Care Center, and achieved its goal of bringing out the families of UVU students.

“I’m a believer in family care,” said Todd Harper, director of the Wee Care Center. “Events like these get parents out to a safe place. Non-traditional students with children don’t have much time, but they can come to family events… we are here to help them.”

The parents in attendance echoed Todd’s remark. “I’m here because this is a family event. I’m working full-time, going to school part-time but it’s the family that matters to me,” said Kevin, a UVU student and father of two children.

The Wee Care Center will continue to sponsor similar family-centered events in the future, including a winter holiday party coming the first week of December.