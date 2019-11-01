News

Trunk or Treat brings out Utah Valley’s families

Posted on Author Chris Brown Comment(0)

Despite the bitter cold young superheroes, witches and ninjas came alongside their parents to Utah Valley University’s annual trunk-or-treat during non-traditional student week held Monday, Oct. 28.

The children enjoyed going from car to car collecting candy before heading to the Wee Care Childcare building for some hot chocolate and donuts. Many clubs and departments also felt the spooky spirit as they helped to register the families that came in, give out candy and provide games for the children. The event was officially organized by the Wee Care Child Care Center, and achieved its goal of bringing out the families of UVU students.

“I’m a believer in family care,” said Todd Harper, director of the Wee Care Center. “Events like these get parents out to a safe place. Non-traditional students with children don’t have much time, but they can come to family events… we are here to help them.”

The parents in attendance echoed Todd’s remark. “I’m here because this is a family event. I’m working full-time, going to school part-time but it’s the family that matters to me,” said Kevin, a UVU student and father of two children.

The Wee Care Center will continue to sponsor similar family-centered events in the future, including a winter holiday party coming the first week of December.

Avatar
Chris Brown

Related Articles
News

Debate team contends at college competition

Posted on Author Justin Ritter

After two days of delivering speeches and debating with students from 10 other schools, four members of the UVSC debate team walked away from their weekend competition with awards.Ani McPherson took first place in dramatic interpretation and third place in after-dinner speaking, and was named first overall speaker in the Sept.
News

Ethics Forum debates school vouchers

Posted on Author Justin Ritter

Both advocates and opponents of school vouchers turned out in force for a forum discussion of what has become one of Utah’s most controversial issues, held at UVSC on Oct. 3.More than a hundred people attended the forum, hosted by the Ethics Center, to hear panel members Patrick Byrne, Marilyn Kofford, Paul Mero and Kim Burningham debate over the school voucher program.
News

Redesigned citizenship test announced

Posted on Author Britnee Nguyen

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced on Sept. 27 a new, redesigned naturalization test. The cost to redesign the current test was $6.5 million.Over the past year, a test pilot consisting of 142 questions was randomly distributed to 10 districts in the country, where 6,000 citizenship applicants volunteered to test the pilot.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.