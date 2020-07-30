The Future For Clubs

UVU boasts over 100 academic and recreational clubs for student hobbies and interests, but with social distancing and a mandate by Governor Herbert to wear masks at all state facilities, what will clubs look like this fall semester?

“Once the university’s COVID protocols allow for face-to-face events, clubs will be able to meet in person.” said Andrea Betts, Coordinator of Clubs at UVU. “We are moving forward with face-to-face events like the [Club President’s] retreat and Club Rush, but we have plans in place if we need to go virtual.”

“All ICC Meetings and Additional Funding Hearings will be virtual this year. It is a positive change since it will benefit clubs that can’t always make it to the main campus,” said Betts. The ICC (Inter-Club Council) and Additional Funding Hearing meetings are opportunities for club representatives to communicate with other club leaders and receive more funding for club activities, and the added flexibility of virtual participation may be able to help students that are taking mostly online classes.

Even with club participation affected by COVID restrictions, clubs are finding ways to keep in contact and even make a difference in the community.

“QLTY VIBE held virtual events and kept up engagement on social media when COVID hit in March,” said Betts. “The Black Student Union made a big impact this summer, promoting and hosting events in the community and on campus. They will be selling Black Student Union Ally shirts and sweatshirts to raise money for scholarships.”

Chelsea Ray, ICC President, said, “Clubs [are] a way for students to take the opportunity of a college education and expand it to endless possibilities that can impact not only their present lives but also their futures.” As elected president for 2020-2021, Ray plans to create more opportunities for students to get involved and for clubs to connect with their members.

The Clubs Offices are also creating a resource page to support clubs with tracking their budgets and planning events. The Clubs Office’s next event will be a Club Presidents’ Retreat on August 18, from 10 am – 2 pm, with face-to-face or virtual options available for participating clubs.

UVU Clubs will have the opportunity to register to return this fall semester and in-person club activities could be allowed to return as early as August 3rd. More information about clubs will be posted on the UVU Clubs website as Fall Semester nears.