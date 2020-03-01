Super Tuesday: Make your voice heard

For the first time, Utah will be participating in Super Tuesday, the election day early in a presidential primary season when the greatest number of US states hold primary elections and caucuses.

More delegates to the presidential nominating conventions can be won on Super Tuesday than on any other single day.

For 2020, Utah will be awarding 35 Democratic and 40 Republican delegates. The state Republican and Democratic parties decided to hold straight primaries this year, rather than caucuses — although caucuses will still be held later this year for other races.

What is the primary election?

A state’s primary election or caucus is usually an indirect election: instead of voters directly selecting a particular person running for president, they determine the number of delegates each party’s national convention will receive from their respective state. These delegates then, in turn, select their party’s presidential nominee.

In 2016, President Trump and candidate Hilary Clinton both won 12 states during Super Tuesday, and each won about 485 and 833 delegates respectively.

Voting as a Democrat

In the state of Utah, you have the opportunity to vote for a Democratic candidate no matter your party affiliation as the Democratic Party has decided to hold an open election.

Those who choose to vote in the Democratic presidential primary can do so in-person or early.

Voting as a Republican

For the Republican party, it was decided they will be holding a closed election, so only registered Republicans can vote on their ticket.

Voting as Unaffiliated

To be considered an unaffiliated voter, you are an independent voter who does not align yourself with any political parties, such as Republican or Democrat.

During the primaries, you will be given a nonpartisan ballot containing only the names of all candidates for nonpartisan offices and any ballot measures to be voted upon at the primary election.

You may also be able to request the ballot of one of the political parties at the polls or on your vote-by-mail ballot request form.

Unaffiliated voters can vote on the Republican ticket, but will need to affiliate with the party before casting a ballot.

What do you need to vote?

In order to vote in Utah, you need a valid voter I.D. This is either:

Identification that bears the name and photograph of the voter

A currently valid Utah driver license A currently ID card issued by the state or a branch, department or agency of the US Current valid Utah permit to carry a concealed weapon A currently valid US passport A valid tribal ID card, whether or not the card includes a photograph of the voter

Or, TWO forms of identification that bear the name of the voter and provide evidence that the voter resides in the voting precinct, which may include

A current utility bill or copy thereof dated within 90 days before the election A bank or financial account statement, or a legible copy thereof A valid birth certificate A valid Social Security Card Current Utah vehicle registration

How to vote for Super Tuesday

For registered Democratic or Republican voters, mail-in ballots were sent out between Feb 11 to Feb 18. These ballots can be dropped off at your county clerks office, a polling location . or a dropbox by 8 pm on Mar 3.

You can also mail in your ballot, but it must be postmarked on or before March 2, the day before the election.

There are also early voting locations throughout Utah Country which will allow you to cast your vote before Mar 3.

On Election Day, there are numerous polling locations throughout Utah County for you to cast your vote. Most will be open between 7 am to 8 pm on Mar 3.

Voting Locations

Early voting:

Utah County Vote Service Center

100 E Center Street

Room 3100

Provo, UT 84606

Election Day voting:

Orem Center point Church – Vote Center

1550 S Sandhill Road

Orem, UT 84058

Open 7 am to 8 pm

For more information on the 2020 Presidential Elections, click here