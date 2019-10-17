Students Researchers present at the UVU 2019 Showcase of Undergraduate Scholarly and Creative Works

Each year, thousands of UVU students are involved in scholarly research and creative work. On Tuesday afternoon in the Science Atrium, The Office of Teaching and Learning presented the 2019 Showcase of Undergraduate Scholarly and Creative Work.

Students and faculty members filled the Science Atrium as undergraduates used investigative tools and poster boards to display their original research. The presentations included a diversity of research fields, having included displays of visual arts, artistic performances, and research from original scientific findings.

Plant researcher Tyler Hacking, a junior botany major, gave an in-depth presentation on “The Influence of Water Treatments on Plant Biomass.” From start to finish, Hacking and colleagues spent one year testing and researching the effect of treated water on plant growth.

“This is such a dream come true for me. Five years ago, this was an idea in my head.” said Hacking. “I got a lot of direction from my mentor Michael Stevens and the Biology Department staff on how to organize the variables and how to control the experiment to produce significant results.” Hacking hopes to present his research at the upcoming National and International Agricultural Science Conferences.

The showcase is a yearly on-campus opportunity for students in any field of study. The Office of Teaching and Learning, in partnership with UVU’s Scholarly & Creative Undergraduate Learning Partnership Team (SCULPT), sponsored the showcase with cash prizes awarded to the top poster presentations. The Showcase featured a Keynote Speaker, a creative dance performance, an automotive display and several different sessions. The presentations were concluded with an awards ceremony giving recognition to top presenters from various departments.