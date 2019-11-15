Police Reports

Assault

10/04/19 — 8:12 a.m.

An officer responded to a delayed call of an assault that took place in the UVU parking garage. The complainant said that her daughter called her and said that a male pushed her. The officer reached out to the student and recorded information about the suspect, but it was limited.

DUI

10/05/19 — 1:23 a.m.

An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding near 1100 S. Campus Drive and found that the driver was driving under the influence. The officer performed a standard field sobriety test on the individual and placed them under arrest. The driver was booked into the Utah County Jail.

Theft

10/15/19 — 8:49 a.m.

An officer responded to a delayed call regarding the theft of a bike at the UVU warehouse. However, the bicycle was not listed in the inventory because it did not have a serial number.



Criminal Mischief

10/15/19 — 1:27 p.m.

A student came to UVUPD and reported that an unknown person keyed his car and flattened all of the tire by cutting the sidewalls open. The damage is estimated at $2400.



Traffic Offense

10/21/19 — 1:22 a.m.

An officer stopped a vehicle for multiple violations on 1270 W. 1130 S. near Wolverine Crossing. The two vehicle occupants were released with a warning.



Criminal Mischief

10/23/19 — 1:32 p.m.

An officer responded to the Fulton Library regarding a report of graffiti in one of the bathroom stalls. The officer located the graffiti and took photos of it and cleared the call with no further information available. The estimated cost of repairs is $50.



Criminal Mischief

10/26/19 — 12:08 a.m.

Another call was received regarding graffiti in the men’s bathroom in the Fulton Library.



Criminal Mischief

10/26/19 — 12:04 a.m.

UVU Custodial called the police to report graffiti found in the men’s restroom in the Health Professional building. An officer created a case for the incident and cleared.

Criminal Mischief

10/26/19 — 12:34 a.m.

Custodial reported finding more graffiti in a men’s restroom in the Liberal Arts Building. Another case was created, and the call was cleared.



Theft

10/29/19 — 10:19 a.m.

Officers were called on a possible retail theft in progress at the UVU Bookstore. Upon arrival, the suspect was caught removing the tags off sharpies, and then left without paying for them. Bookstore employees also suspected her of stealing a flask the day before. Officers questioned the suspect and obtained a full written confession. Charges were referred to the court.



Disorderly Conduct

11/04/19 — 7:07 a.m.

An officer was contacted by a department chair regarding a student who was threatening anothr student. The officer contacted the student making threats and spoke to him about his actions. He was referred to Student Conduct, and no criminal charges are being filed.



Harassment

11/11/19 — 6:09 p.m.

Officers contacted an individual who was causing problems in the Sorensen Center. They advised this person to not cause any more problems by arguing with other parties in the Lockhart building. Officers cleared the call.

