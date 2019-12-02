Not your average Honor Society

“You are starting off your college journey on the right foot,” Emily Demke, a senior studying psychology, and president of the UVU NSCS chapter said to welcome the ten new Utah Valley University students were inducted into the National Society of Collegiate Scholars (NSCS) at the society’s induction ceremony.

NSCS is a non-profit organization for first and second year students who hold a GPA of over 3.0. The goal of the society is to strengthen students in the three pillars of NSCS: leadership, scholarship and service. NSCS offers scholarships and provides academic help, but also encourages students to become involved by serving and leading during their colligate experience, and prepares them for life after graduation.

UVU is one of 320 higher education institutions in the United States with an NSCS chapter, and has 250 active members. The program was founded at UVU in 2016, and has since then gotten students involved through activities and meetings held by students in the chapter.

“Success is not a finish line, it’s a journey and a process,” said Val Gregory, cofounder of Canyon Rim Capital, a real estate company based in Provo. Gregory was the keynote speaker for the event. He spoke on the three pillars of NSCS, leadership, scholarship, and service, and the role they have played in his life.

After Gregory’s remarks, each of the new inductees were individually presented with a pin, and were individually welcomed to the National Society of Collegiate Scholars.

“NSCS isn’t just here for college, it’s going help you as you move forward past college,” said Demke on what she wanted students to know about NSCS. The new inductees of NSCS will spend their time in the society getting involved, and getting prepared for college, and life beyond.