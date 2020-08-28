Letter From the Editor: Welcome Back!

Dear Wolverines,



My name is Kayla Baggerly, and I am excited to be working as The Review’s Editor-in-Chief this year.

I have been at The Review for four years now under several positions. I’ve been a staff writer, Arts & Culture Assistant and Editor, Managing Editor and Social Media Manager. Yeah, I’ve been here a while, and I’ve loved every minute of it.

My major is in communication with an emphasis in journalism. Other than working at The Review, I’ve also interned for Utah Valley Magazine and Good Things Utah at ABC4. You might even recognize me from the Valley Vibes podcast if you checked it out before we had to put it on hold due to COVID-19. That podcast reflects one of my biggest passions — music. My goal when I graduate is to pursue a career as a journalist. I would especially love to continue focusing on music, as well as bring light to important issues and help give a voice to marginalized groups.



When I accepted the role of Editor-in-Chief, I couldn’t have imagined what a turn the year 2020 would take. This school year will be like no other. There will be unique challenges during this pandemic, but I’m ready to face them and know we can all come out of this stronger together.

As for The Review, we’re planning a few changes to keep up with the times and keep readers like you informed during this period of constant change.

First off, we will only print a newspaper at the beginning of each month. The other weeks, we will publish a newsletter that will be available online and distributed to apartments near the school. We will work hard to keep our website updated as well. It’s our priority to make sure we bring you the latest news as quickly as we can.

In addition to returning to school with the coronavirus, we have another huge change. Our coordinator of student media, Vegor Pedersen, is retiring this September. Vegor has brought so much knowledge to our staff and has been an amazing resource throughout these years. We couldn’t have done it without him. We are sad to see him go, but wish him the best as he moves on to great opportunities.

As Editor-in-Chief, I hope to give back to The Review, which has taught me many valuable lessons. I look forward to serving our wonderful students and staff.

Thank you for being a part of The Review all this time. I hope this year will be another great one. We are a paper for students, by students and we couldn’t do it without you. Please let me know if there’s anything more we can do for you. Most importantly, I hope you all stay safe and healthy during this time and have great academic success despite our unique situation.



-Kayla Baggerly