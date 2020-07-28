Letter from the Editor

Dear Wolverines,

2020 is a year that will go down in history. It’s a time where we must come together to fight two pandemics —COVID-19 and racial injustice. As the world is faced with uncertainty, we strive to represent UVU and keep you up to date on the challenges and hopes that arise.

I am excited to begin my term as Editor-in-Chief at The Review this year. Let us know what we can do to represent and support all of our amazing students on campus. We look forward to keeping you informed during these uncertain times. We are all going through this together, and we will all come out stronger than before.