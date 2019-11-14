Ground breaking on Scott C. Keller Building continues UVU’s expansion

The long-awaited Scott C. Keller Building at Utah Valley University is underway. Hundreds gathered in attendance Veterans Day, Monday Nov. 11, to witness the groundbreaking of the soon to be newest building on the UVU campus.

The ceremony started by paying special tribute to the armed forces of America as a choir composed of UVU’s army at air force ROTC students sang the national anthem.

Following, the crowd was privileged to hear from many prominent leaders from the University as well as the state including Governor Gary Herbert, Neil Anderson of the Quorum of the 12 apostles, and Scott Keller himself.

It was President Astrid Tuminez who thanked all who gave donations towards the building. Over 75 million dollars was raised. She then announced the new name of the building.

“I need you all to shout, to my count of 3, 2, 1,” said president Astrid Tuminez. The crowd responded counting down as a banner was unveiled, revealing the title, Scott C. Keller building.

Scott Keller, a well-respected realtor, and donor of 10 million dollars toward the business school had the privilege of addressing the students last. Keller shared parts of his personal story. How he began from humble beginnings and through hard work and risk-taking arrived where he is today.

He also shared his advice with UVU’s students, “Obligate yourself,” he said. “To me that means to do the things you wouldn’t ordinarily do. be prompt, be fair, be honest, be expedient, keep your word, have a sense of urgency, and don’t be complacent.”

When asked about her thoughts on the groundbreaking, Selene Rodriguez, a business student at UVU said, ”It will be good for future students to have more room, more classes and more possibilities. It’s always exciting to have a new building.”

The Scott C. Keller building is a needed addition to the Woodberry school of business as it is already the largest business school in the state of Utah with 6,000 students. The 6,000 currently account for 40 percent of Utah’s collegiate business graduates. When the Woodberry and Keller buildings are combined it is projected to be able to serve 12,000 students at a time.

The building will stand just south of the current Woodbury Business building. When finished, the new building will take up 18,000 square feet and will include 30 classrooms and 205 offices. It is projected to be finished towards the end of 2021.