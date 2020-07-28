5 Tips for Remote Learning

By Robby Poffenberger

Staff Reporter

“Love paying tuition and not being (able) to access any resources on campus.”

That’s what one student sarcastically quipped on UVU’s Facebook page in May in response to a video with tips for passing online classes.

Campus will be open this fall and many of those resources accessible again – if current plans go through. But most classes won’t be on campus. First, more time to prepare.

Polly Clauson, an academic counselor in the Woodbury School of Business, agreed that the abrupt move to online classes in March was not ideal for anyone.

“Professors weren’t prepared for it,” Clauson said. “That’s why I think it was so much harder for the students.”

Second, a new focus on live streaming. Clauson said it’s “a much better way to do an online class,” though only 21 percent of classes are slated to be taught this way compared to 35 percent online.

In livestream classes, lectures will be broadcast through Teams, the Microsoft help desk software used by the school. It comes with a feature where students can ask questions via chat and collaborate with other students.

Online classes will be done solely through Canvas. Teachers will assign reading material, assignments and tests with no face-to-face contact.

Students can find out whether their classes are in-person, online or livestream by looking at their class list, which can be found on myUVU under Students > My Academics.

Since many freshmen will experience their first remote college course this fall, here are three tips to succeed:

1. Get to know Canvas. “It’s all about Canvas,” Clauson said. Become acquainted with the tabs on the left, especially those used to contact classmates and professors.

Become acquainted with the tabs on the left, especially those used to contact classmates and professors. 2. Treat it like an in-person class. By the second or third week of a normal semester, schedules begin to feel routine. By scheduling time and always showing up for livestreams and class discussions, remote learning can be the same.

By scheduling time and always showing up for livestreams and class discussions, remote learning can be the same. 3. Read what UVU has to say about it. In May, UVU published a video playlist called Remote & Online Learning Tips and Tricks, which shows staff and students giving advice on how to adjust to remote learning and keep oneself focused at home.

In May, UVU published a video playlist called Remote & Online Learning Tips and Tricks, which shows staff and students giving advice on how to adjust to remote learning and keep oneself focused at home. 4. Create your own schedule. Having classes online means a lot more flexibility. This can be a good or bad thing. To keep you from falling behind, create a schedule of when you will work on each class. Use a planner or whatever works best for you. Setting a specific time for your classes will help you stay on track.

Having classes online means a lot more flexibility. This can be a good or bad thing. To keep you from falling behind, create a schedule of when you will work on each class. Use a planner or whatever works best for you. Setting a specific time for your classes will help you stay on track. 5. Don't be afraid to reach out to professors. Your teachers are available to help you. Many are willing to set up video sessions if you need help on your work. Ask your teacher at the beginning of the semester what they will be doing to help students. Take advantage of meetings and messages.