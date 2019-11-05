Creamy Broccoli Cheese Soup: Meal Prep 101

Here’s a homestyle favorite for all cheese lovers out there. There are also dairy free options (such as lactose free cheese or almond milk) that can be substituted in this delicious recipe for anyone’s enjoyment.



You will need:

One large pot, a pan, and a small bowl.



INGREDIENTS

½ onion

½ teaspoon of garlic

1 teaspoon of olive oil

1 large potato

2 cups vegetable broth

1 pack of frozen broccoli (12oz)

3 cups of milk

1 ½ tablespoon of cornstarch

2 cups of shredded cheese

salt and pepper to taste

Can yield four Tupperware container portions (about 1 ½ cups each).

(Disclaimer- I used a broccoli cauliflower mix and almond milk instead- it was still delicious).

INSTRUCTIONS

-Put vegetable broth into the large pot to boil.

-While broth is boiling, wash, skin and chop the potato into wedges. Place potato wedges into the boiling vegetable broth in the large pot.

I cut my potato into thirds and cut wedges from there.

-In a pan saute onion and ½ teaspoon of garlic with the olive oil. Add mixture to boiling broth.

-Defrost the broccoli. While defrosting, test potato wedges with a fork to see if they are cooked through. If the potato wedges are soft, they will be easy to puncture. Now, add in defrosted broccoli into the soup.

-Put in two cups of milk into the large pot. Put the third cup of milk into a small bowl and mix in cornstarch. When the milk has a thicker consistency, pour the contents of the small bowl into the large pot.

Feel free to put in as much cheese as desired.

-Mix in and melt the shredded cheese. Salt and pepper to taste, and enjoy!