Easy cheesy soup recipe and photos by Ysabel Berger
Arts & Culture Featured

Creamy Broccoli Cheese Soup: Meal Prep 101

Posted on Author Ysabel Berger Comment(0)

Here’s a homestyle favorite for all cheese lovers out there. There are also dairy free options (such as lactose free cheese or almond milk) that can be substituted in this delicious recipe for anyone’s enjoyment. 

You will need: 

One large pot, a pan, and a small bowl.

INGREDIENTS

  • ½ onion   
  • ½ teaspoon of garlic
  • 1 teaspoon of olive oil
  • 1 large potato
  • 2 cups vegetable broth
  • 1 pack of frozen broccoli (12oz)
  • 3 cups of milk
  • 1 ½ tablespoon of cornstarch
  • 2 cups of shredded cheese
  • salt and pepper to taste

Can yield four Tupperware container portions (about 1 ½ cups each).

(Disclaimer- I used a broccoli cauliflower mix and almond milk instead- it was still delicious).

INSTRUCTIONS

-Put vegetable broth into the large pot to boil. 

-While broth is boiling, wash, skin and chop the potato into wedges. Place potato wedges into the boiling vegetable broth in the large pot.

I cut my potato into thirds and cut wedges from there.

-In a pan saute onion and ½ teaspoon of garlic with the olive oil. Add mixture to boiling broth.

-Defrost the broccoli. While defrosting, test potato  wedges with a fork  to see if they are cooked through. If the potato wedges are soft, they will be easy to puncture. Now, add in defrosted broccoli into the soup. 

-Put in two cups of milk into the large pot. Put the third cup of milk into a small bowl and mix in cornstarch. When the milk has a thicker consistency, pour the contents of the small bowl into the large pot.

Feel free to put in as much cheese as desired.

-Mix in and melt the shredded cheese. Salt and pepper to taste, and enjoy!

Here’s the finished product. Happy soup making!

Avatar
Ysabel Berger

Related Articles
Arts & Culture

The Smashing Pumpkins persevere

Posted on Author Chad Hunt and Greg Wilcox

Anticipation was high Friday, Sept. 28, at the McKay Events Center. Fans came to find out whether alternative rock pioneers The Smashing Pumpkins could still deliver; and how the death of a fan only a few nights prior in Vancouver would affect the night’s show.
Arts & Culture

S’more fun close to campus

Posted on Author Ray Cheatham

Two graham crackers, a toasted marshmallow, and a small bar of chocolate-these are the ingredients for one of the easiest recipes ever known. The s’more. Simply scrumptious.Have you ever made a s’more? Did you make a s’more this summer? Because time is running out.
Arts & Culture

Get more sleep, get better grades

Posted on Author Erik Frederickson

If you’ve been worried about your GPA, sleep on it.According to a recent study through Brown University, as cited in an article titled "Study shows college students in poor sleep pattern" by Jazmine Pendleton, "Seven to eight hours of sleep is the recommended amount that a college student is to have every night, but on average, college students get about six hours per night.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.