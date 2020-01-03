Break in semester doesn’t mean break in Wolverine sports

While most of Utah Valley University students went home for the holidays or just enjoyed not having any homework, plenty of student athletes stayed on campus to represent their teams.

Between the last day of finals and the first day of spring semester, the men’s and women’s basketball teams, along with the wrestling team, have continued to compete. Now, let’s dive into those games and make sure you’re up to date on UVU athletics before attending the next game or meet.

Men’s Basketball

Before heading into the break, the men’s basketball team held a record of 4-7, with their most recent game being a 72-73 loss to Southern Utah University. Since then, the Wolverines have played four games and split the difference, winning two and losing two. Neither of those losses came without a fight from the Wolverines, as both games were only lost by less than five points.

One of the two wins was nearly the same, but this time, the Wolverines won by a bucket against Wyoming. A buzzer-beater layup by junior guard Isaiah White off a steal by junior guard Jamison Overton sealed that game and snapped a five-game losing streak.

The Wolverines will play two more games before classes start up again. The first will take place in Chicago for the first game of WAC play between UVU and Chicago State on Thursday, Jan. 2. From there, the Wolverines will take a trip to Kansas City on that following Saturday.

Women’s Basketball

The women’s basketball team has also taken the court four times with similar results. Three of those games were played against fellow Utah teams. Starting out the holiday break, things didn’t go as the Wolverines planned, dropping games against Brigham Young University and Weber State.

Sophomore forward Eve Braslis recorded a career-high 23 points on 4-of-10 shooting to go along with seven rebounds against WSU.

Their hard work seemed to pay off when they beat the third and final in-state team, Utah State in the UCCU Center. From there, the Wolverines finished at home and took on Ottawa University-Arizona, winning handily 99-50.

Another career-high was recorded by sophomore center Josie Williams when she dropped 20 points against Ottawa and added six boards, two steals and two assists.

The women will also play two more games before the semester starts. They will continue their five-game home stand and open up WAC play. First on Thursday, Jan. 2, taking on Chicago State and Kansas City the following Saturday.

Wrestling

UVU’s wrestling team competed in the Reno Tournament of Champions over the break, placing sixth out of 49 teams. Four individuals placed, including freshmen Chase Trussell, Jacob Armstrong and Jayden Woodruff. Junior Taylor LaMont also placed. Each finished second, sixth, fifth and third, respectively.

The wrestling team will also participate in meets on Thursday, Jan. 2 and Jan. 4, against Fresno State and No. 16 ranked Northern Iowa.