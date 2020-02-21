$88 Million Engineering Building Announced

Utah Valley University has begun fundraising for a new engineering building, according to Dr. Saeed Moaveni, dean of UVU’s College of Engineering and Technology. The building is projected to cost $88 million and will be funded by both private donors and the State of Utah. The preliminary architectural rendering of the building was done by the Salt Lake City architecture firm VCBO.

“The new engineering facility on UVU’s campus will provide a sustainable, state-of-the-art learning environment and experiential infrastructure. It will meet the increasing demand for engineers who are innovative, highly capable leaders that are skilled practitioners in their respective fields.” – Dr. Saeed Moaveni, Dean of the College of Engineering & Technology, Utah Valley University

UVU field, location for new engineering building. Photo courtesy of Austin Skousen.

Moaveni said the structure wouldl include a “very nice restaurant” on the top floor, operated by UVU’s award winning Culinary Arts Institute (CAI). The restaurant will have a spectacular view of the mountains and will complement the university’s NOORDA Center by providing a nearby fine dining option for those attending shows. It will serve as an impressive hotspot where community and university officials can host VIPs. The CAI restaurant will also serve as a venue for corporate gatherings or other social events.

Moaveni explained that the addition of this engineering hub would serve as an aesthetic addition to the university’s architecture. As visitors travel onto Campus Drive from University Parkway, they will be greeted by the soon-to-be Scott C. Keller Building, then pass by NOORDA Center, the new engineering building, the Student Life and Wellness Center, the Fulton Library, and finally the Clarke Building. All of these modern structures, Moaveni said, have nice architecture and add to the beauty of the campus.

The dean said he is pleased with the prospective building and the planning and fundraising in progress. VCBO has released preliminary plans for the building as they have consulted the dean’s office for design needs such as lab space and classroom makeup. Currently hosting 5,000 students, CET enrollment is projected to continue to grow.

CET has 10 departments: architecture and engineering design, computer science, construction technologies, culinary arts institute, digital media, engineering, engineering technology, information systems and technology, technology management, and transportation technologies. According to the 2019 annual report, the college offers 2 master’s degrees, 26 bachelor’s degrees, 31 associate’s degrees, 10 minors, 30 certificates, 4 diplomas, and 1 graduate certificate (37 programs).

With an engineering enrollment of 800-plus students, Moaveni predicts that UVU’s prospective, state-of-the-art building will host over 1,500 engineering students. The university’s engineering programs are relatively new to campus. Civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering degrees were added to the school in fall 2018. These programs will have their first graduating class this spring.

When asked “Why UVU?” with regard to prospective engineering students, transfers from other colleges, and employers’ university recruiters, Moaveni described how Utah Valley’s engineering programs are designed for engineering and technology students to work together on projects to solve problems as they would in the real world. Unfortunately, he said, engineering graduates from many schools typically need a couple of years to learn the practical side of engineering. UVU graduates, however, will have a lot of practical experience and will be ready to make an immediate, positive impact.

To learn more about Utah Valley University’s College of Engineering and Technology or the prospective $88 million building, visit https://www.uvu.edu/cet/.