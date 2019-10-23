With the flu season coming around in full swing, it’s time for something hearty and healthy that won’t break your budget—homemade chicken noodle soup. Here’s a simple, mouthwatering recipe just in time for the fall season.

INGREDIENTS

1 onion

1 tablespoon of garlic

1 large potato

3 medium carrots

3 celery sticks

2 defrosted chicken breasts

4 cups vegetable broth

1 cup of water

½ packet of noodles (I used fettuccine)

1 teaspoon lemon juice

salt and pepper to taste

You will need: One small pot, a pan, and a large pot

INSTRUCTIONS

-In a pan sauté onion and ½ teaspoon of garlic (save the ½ teaspoon of garlic for the chicken later in the recipe) At the same time, peel and chop potatoes, carrots, and celery sticks on a clean surface (celery does not need to be peeled).

-Fill the small pot halfway with water to boil (the water used to boil the vegetables will not be used within the soup). When boiling, place the chopped potatoes and carrots in (put the celery with sautéed onions and garlic).

The small pot is boiling the potatoes and carrots while the pan is hot with sautéed onions, garlic, and celery.

-When the onions are golden around the edges in the pan, put the mixture into a bowl. Set to the side and clean the pan.

-Cut up the chicken breasts into chunks and fry on top of the same pan with the ½ teaspoon of garlic you saved.

-In the large pot pour in four cups of vegetable broth and one cup of water and set to boil. After the liquid comes to a boil, put in the noodles to cook (I use fettuccine, but you can use any type of noodle you like).

I must confess, I put the noodles in before the liquid was boiling

-Throw sautéed onion, garlic and celery mixture from the bowl into the large pot.

-The chicken in your pan should be browning around the edges. Cut a piece in half to make sure it is not raw inside. Once all pieces are fully cook, place chicken into the large pot.

A picture of my pan and pot before I combined all of the contents into my large pot.

-When the potatoes and carrots have boiled in the small pot, drain the water (again, you will not need this water for the soup). Cut the potatoes and carrots into smaller chunks within the pan. Throw these chunks into the large pot that has the rest of your ingredients.

-Put in one teaspoon of lemon juice and stir. Test the noodles until they are soft. Salt and pepper to taste, and enjoy!

After finishing the soup, I was able to have one bowl (above) and save portions into three Tupperware containers.

