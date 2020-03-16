The Review

Independent Student Voice of UVU

Calendar

March 2020
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Rally | Valley Vibes Ep 3

Rally | Valley Vibes Ep 3

Follow Rally
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0e09xQQ9QVjAxlOT1U32Wx?si=dd4HcLivS1C05kiwGUkRKQ
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rallytheband/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rallytheband/

Subscribe To This Podcast!
Anchor: https://anchor.fm/uvurevu
ApplePodcasts: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-office-hours/id1436376268?mt=2&uo=4
GooglePodcasts: https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy82ZDBmMGIwL3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5VNlQtFGtRTIyvmwdEZu9z
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/anchor-podcasts/the-office-hours

Credits:   
Hosted by: Kayla Baggerly
Production, Editing, and Mixing By: Ethan Young
Logos Designed By: Ysabel Berger
(Original Air Date: 03/16/20)

Avatar

Ethan Young

Although undecided in major, Ethan Young has a great love for digital audio, music, and learning. He is currently the Executive Producer for the podcasts at the UVU Review. Ever since he started working with the UVU Review fall of 2018, he has been excited to get a deeper look into journalism.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.